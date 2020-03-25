Hantavirus After Coronavirus: China’s Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction

As China is experimenting with these bio-weapons, it conceals most of the facts about them and uses the findings of the experiments to save itself from the consequences.

By Rakesh Raman

While the whole world is struggling to beat out the deadly coronavirus, China is ready to transmit a far more dangerous Hantavirus that will simply cripple you.

Just a few days ago (in March 2020), a man from Yunnan – a province in Southwest China – tested positive for Hantavirus. He died while traveling in a bus. According to the Global Times reports, around 32 more people in China are infected with the virus, which is spreading in other countries.

Hantavirus (a.k.a. orthohantavirus) like coronavirus is an old category of virus. Although in its new form coronavirus is called COVID-19, Hantavirus still exists with its old name.

It is largely believed that COVID-19 – which originated from Wuhan in China – is an experiment by China to make biological weapons of mass destruction. The COVID-19 is also being called Wuhan virus.

While the advanced nations are already getting ready to combat the existing bio-weapons such as Anthrax, Botulism, and Variola, China has attacked the world with COVID-19 and Hantavirus.

Bio-weapons are far more lethal than the conventional war gear and nuclear weapons. China has shown it to the world as COVID-19 has crippled the world economy while deaths and lock-downs are happening on the entire planet.

As China is experimenting with these bio-weapons, it conceals most of the facts about them and uses the findings of the experiments to save itself from the consequences. That’s why it could almost recover from COVID-19 while other countries are dying with the lethality of COVID-19.

In its current attempt, China is producing bio-weapons such as COVID-19 and Hantavirus that cause Zoonotic diseases (also known as zoonoses) that are caused by germs that spread between animals and people. With such developments, China wants to become the most powerful nation of the world.

While more details of Hantavirus may come, it first infects rodents without causing disease in them. When the virus is transmitted to humans, it can cause fatal infections which occur by breathing air contaminated by rodent urine and droppings.

Initial symptoms of Hantavirus include fever, muscle ache, and fatigue. Later symptoms include cough and trouble in breathing, while there is hardly any treatment for this virus.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects.