Headless State Delhi Records over 20% Omicron Cases of India

With Baijal’s lethargy and Kejriwal’s negligence, Delhi has been reduced to a headless state where Omicron can have a free run to kill people mercilessly.

By Rakesh Raman

India’s capital New Delhi – which is already the most polluted national capital in the world and the corruption capital of India – is now on course to become the Omicron capital of the country. The city-state is witnessing a sharp rise in Omicron cases while it has been among the worst-affected states of India during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

According to reports, as of December 17, over 90 Omicron cases were registered in India. Of these, 20 cases have been recorded from Delhi alone and 10 cases were recorded in a single day in Delhi on December 17.

As the new Covid-19 variant Omicron is expected to hit Delhi, chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal had announced on November 30 that Delhi Government will be ready with almost 65,000 hospital beds.

Although the public data reveals that only 25,000 Covid deaths have taken place in Delhi, the actual number of deaths may be much more than the officially released numbers. Research reveals that pollution is killing more people than coronavirus in Delhi, but the Delhi Government has no plan to curb pollution.

While the Lt. Governor (LG) Anil Baijal – who is the administrative head of Delhi – is too old and lethargic, he cannot resolve the city’s persisting problems . And Kejriwal – who is supposed to work as an assistant to LG Baijal – has lost interest in Delhi.

For the past couple of months, Kejriwal has been spending a lot of his time in Punjab and other states where elections are expected to take place after a couple of months, in 2022. His Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to contest state elections.

Instead of giving the election campaign responsibility to local leaders, Kejriwal is aimlessly wandering the streets of other states while the people of Delhi are suffering. Now, with Baijal’s lethargy and Kejriwal’s negligence, Delhi has been reduced to a headless state where Omicron can have a free run to kill people mercilessly.

Meanwhile, a new ‘TOXIC CITY’ consultative report suggests steps to control pollution in Delhi.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also runs “Clean House” anti-corruption service to report about crime and corruption happening in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS).