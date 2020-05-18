Hindu Indian Loses Job in UAE for Anti-Muslim Rant

The lapdog media and the Hindu mobs belonging to BJP and its parent outfit RSS have been randomly blaming Muslims for spreading coronavirus in India.

By Rakesh Raman

As the communal forces in India are promoting anti-Muslim sentiment, the religious poison has been spreading all across the world.

The hatred against Muslims has increased dramatically during the past few months ever since the Indian government headed by Hindu Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi introduced the discriminatory citizenship laws to alienate nearly 250 million Muslims who live in India.

Of late, a slew of incidents has taken place in the Muslim world where Hindus are openly making derogatory statements against Indian Muslims.

According to a May 18 story in the Gulf News, a hatemonger in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been removed from his job for blaming Muslims for spreading coronavirus in India and hailing Delhi riots that took place in Delhi during February 2020.

More than 50 innocent people – mostly Muslims – were murdered in the Delhi massacre that is believed to be backed by the government and took place in collusion with the Delhi Police, which is one of the most corrupt police forces in the world.

According to the Gulf News, an employee of a mining firm in Ras Al Khaimah has become the latest in a long line of UAE-based Indian expats to have lost their job because of Islamophobic social media posts.

The story adds that Brajkishore Gupta was fired without notice for calling Indian Muslims coronavirus spreaders and hailing Delhi riots as divine justice in his Facebook posts.

RESPONSE FROM THE PRINCESS

Reacting to the news, Princess Hend Al Qassimi, a member of the royal family of the UAE, said in her tweet today (May 18), “Welcome to the UAE, where hate speech is a crime. Failure to respect yourself and our laws gets you a first class ticket to prison, fine and deportation.”

In a recent media interview, Princess Hend Al Qassimi had also compared Islamophobia in India with genocide. “This is how genocides are born. They first begin by hate that grows in the heart, comes to the tongue, and eventually turn into a genocide,” Princess Hend Al Qassimi said. “I’m sorry about the Islamophobia that is going on in India, but hatred is not welcome in my country.”

“Anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave,” she warned with a tweet, as some Hindu hatemongers are using filthy language against Islam and Muslims.

IMPORTANT NOTE

As a journalist, I have been facing increasing threats including death threats for my editorial and anti-corruption work while the Indian authorities have ignored my complaints about these threats.

The Paris-based international organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) that defends freedom of journalists has urged the Indian government to save me from threats and persecution.

Christophe Deloire, Secretary-General of RSF, has written letters to Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law and Justice Minister; Amit Shah, Union Home Minister; and others, asking them to take action against the culprits who threaten me. In an article written on its site, RSF explains that in the recent months I have received multiple threats for my reporting.

Now the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has issued notice to Delhi Police in my case, but the Delhi Police did not respond.

Rakesh Raman

As Muslims are facing increasing threats, a few days ago, a leading Indian writer and social activist Arundhati Roy also revealed that the Modi government is exploiting coronavirus (Covid-19) to ramp up its suppression of Muslims. She compared the Modi government’s tactic to the one used by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

“India’s treatment of Muslims amid coronavirus is almost ‘genocidal,’ Arundhati Roy said on April 17 in an interview with German news channel Deutsche Welle (DW). She adds that the current coronavirus hatred against Muslims comes on the back of a massacre in Delhi, which was the the result of people protesting against the anti-Muslim citizenship laws announced by the Modi government.

The Delhi violence was similar to the Gujarat riots of 2002 that happened when Modi (who is now Prime Minister of India) was the Chief Minister (CM) of Gujarat state. Nearly 2,000 people – mostly Muslims – were murdered in the Gujarat massacre – that was believed to be directed by Modi.

RESPONSIBILITY FOR DELHI MURDERS

Brinda Karat – a CPI(M) leader – did not mince her words to directly blame India’s Home Minister Amit Shah for the murderous attacks on innocent people of Delhi. In a video interview with a local news channel, Ms Karat said that Amit Shah – whose whereabouts were not known during the days of violence in February – was secretly leading the rioters to attack people belonging to the minority community or Muslims. “Riots were 100% led by Amit Shah while the police were complicit in the crime,” she said.

It is being alleged that PM Modi and Amit Shah were behind Delhi riots, as they had been spreading hatred between communities through their hate speeches with the aim to divide people on religious lines and take political advantage in the Hindu-majority country. Nearly 80% of the 1.4 billion people of India are Hindus.

They also frequently use lapdog media anchors and armies of cheaply hired trolls to spread fake news and insult Muslims in order to gain political advantage deceptively.

While Muslims never felt safe under Modi’s rule, their persecution has increased during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. The lapdog media and the Hindu mobs belonging to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent outfit RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist group) have been randomly blaming Muslims for spreading coronavirus in India.

CREATION OF HINDU RASHTRA

As Modi has pledged to make India a Hindu Rashtra (a nation only for Hindus), he gives tacit consent to BJP and RSS goons to spread hatred against Indian Muslims.

The Muslim world is now vehemently denouncing the Modi government’s stance toward Muslims. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) – which is the 2nd largest inter-governmental organization after the UN with 57 member states – has condemned the anti-Muslim sentiment and Islamophobia in India.

In an official statement issued on April 19, the General Secretariat of the OIC said that it expresses deep concern following recent media accounts of rising anti-Muslim sentiments and Islamophobia within political and media circles and on mainstream and social media platforms, where Indian Muslim minority is being blamed of spreading the coronavirus in the country. The statement added that the OIC General Secretariat expresses its rejection of the targeting of Muslims anywhere.

Similar concerns are raised by Pakistan PM Imran Khan who has compared Modi government’s attacks on Muslims with the Nazis. “The deliberate and violent targeting of Muslims in India by the Modi government to divert the backlash over its Covid-19 policy, which has left thousands stranded and hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Germany. Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of the Modi government,” Imran Khan tweeted on April 19.

Recently, an obnoxious statement about Arab women tweeted by a BJP Lok Sabha member (MP) Tejasvi Surya also attracted outrage from the Muslim world. As Tejasvi Surya – who is also a member of the RSS – had brazenly insulted Muslim women with his misogynistic remarks, a leading lawyer who tweets as MJALSHRIKA tagged PM Modi in his tweet to say that “India’s relation with the Arab world has been that of mutual respect. Do you allow your parliamentarian to publicly humiliate our women? We expect your urgent punitive action against Tejasvi Surya for his disgraceful comment.”

However, Modi did not take any action against the rowdy MP Tejasvi Surya because Modi silently approves verbal as well as physical attacks on Muslims.

As blind followers of Modi are also spreading hate against Muslims in other parts of the world and Modi never stops them, their actions supported by Modi are being termed as a form of genocide.

In a new report, human rights organization Amnesty says it is extremely cruel of the Modi government to arrest and imprison people using repressive laws.

The government’s ongoing crackdown on dissent and free speech is leading to the arrest of journalists, activists, lawyers, and students under repressive laws and being sent to overcrowded prisons which are potential Covid-19 hotspots. This crackdown during the pandemic puts their lives at immediate risk, said Amnesty International India.

Meanwhile, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) observes that religious freedom violations are increasing under the government headed by PM Modi.

In its 2020 Annual Report released on April 28, USCIRF has said that there is a sharp downward turn in India as the national (Modi) government used its strengthened parliamentary majority to institute national-level policies violating religious freedom across India, especially for Muslims.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.