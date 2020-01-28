Holocaust Was an Assault on Humanity: NATO

NATO marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day on 27 January 2020. Speaking at NATO Headquarters, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană said: “The Holocaust was an assault on all of humanity. It was about the destruction of the different; and what makes us different, what makes us unique, is what makes us human.”

After the War, the free nations of the world sought a new path; a path built on the upholding of universal values enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations; values such as the right to life, to freedom of religion, to freedom itself.

NATO was created to uphold those values and to protect the peoples of Europe and North America from the tyranny that led to the Holocaust. “We must always remember. We must always remain vigilant and we must always be prepared to act. For seventy five years after the Holocaust, antisemitism remains. This we cannot accept,” he highlighted.

Mr. Geoană spoke at a ceremony hosted by the Italian delegation to NATO, unveiling an art installation called “Dandelions” by Carla Chiusano, dedicated to the memory of those who perished in the Holocaust. The flags of all 29 NATO Allies were at half-mast on Monday, 27 January.

Courtesy: NATO