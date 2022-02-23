Home Ministry to Probe Delhi IAS Corruption Case

As this is a citywide case of crime and corruption in Delhi, in addition to MHA this case is being sent to other authorities also so that they could catch and punish the culprits.

[ I sent the following letter in an ongoing crime case in Delhi. ]

To February 14, 2022

Mr. Ashish Sharma

Section Officer (UTS-I)

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India

New Delhi

Subject: Confirmation of Complaint in Delhi IAS Corruption Case

Complaint by: Rakesh Raman

About the Complainant

Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He had also been associated with the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development.

As an anti-corruption activist, he runs various campaigns to stop corruption and publishes The Integrity Bulletin news magazine that covers local and international corruption news and issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to combat corruption. He runs an exclusive community-driven online anti-corruption social service under the banner “Clean House” to help the suffering residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption in group housing societies where millions of people live.

Recently, he has launched a comprehensive research project to compile an exclusive report on corruption in India. Its working title is “India Corruption Research Report 2022 (ICRR 2022).”

He is getting repeated threats including death threats for his editorial and anti-corruption work. In this case, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has issued notice to Delhi Police.

However, Santosh Kumar Meena, DCP, Delhi Police, Dwarka District and his predecessor Anto Alphonse, DCP, Delhi Police, Dwarka misled the NHRC in order to protect the accused purportedly after taking bribes. Now, Dwarka DCP Shankar Choudhary is also trying to protect the accused involved in this case.

Rampant Corruption in India

A 2021 report released by the U.S. Department of State has revealed that rampant corruption is happening at all levels of government in India. The report – which also includes human rights violations in India – adds that the law provides criminal penalties for corruption by government officials, but most government officials frequently engage in corrupt practices with impunity. There were numerous reports of government corruption during the past year, the U.S. report says.

In addition to the U.S. State Department report, there are multiple global surveys which reveal that corruption is increasing rapidly in all parts of India. The U.S. report adds that corruption happens at different levels including the payment of bribes to expedite services, such as police protection, school admission, water supply, and government assistance.

As a result of bureaucratic and political corruption, India is getting a bad name in all parts of the world and investors are not willing to invest in India. Corruption is the main reason that the people of India are suffering under unprecedented inflation, pollution, hunger, unemployment, human rights violations, injustice, and extreme misery.

Complicit Anti-Corruption Agencies of India

The anti-corruption agencies in India are either scared of the government politicians or complicit in the crimes being committed by bureaucrats and politicians. That is why they either ignore the corruption complaints against government functionaries or find excuses to drop the cases after writing some perfunctory copy-paste letters.

Moreover, the investigating officers are so unskilled and almost illiterate that they cannot understand the complaints. As a result, there are inordinate delays in resolving the corruption cases or the culprits never get punished. Therefore, I do not expect a fair and transparent prosecution in this huge bureaucratic corruption case as the politicians, bureaucrats, police, and court judges have formed a nationwide criminal gang to plunder India’s money and harm the ordinary citizens.

Registration of FIR and Prosecution

I am, however, urging the anti-corruption agencies and other authorities to follow the law and immediately file a formal first information report (FIR) in this case and start investigation and prosecution. After the registration of FIR, I will be available to the investigating officers to explain every aspect of the case so that the culprits could be convicted.

For such cases of corruption and white-collar crimes, only circumstantial evidence is required to begin prosecution. If a government official is circumventing the law to give an undue benefit to a person or entity, it is a clear-cut case of corruption. The complainant is not supposed to give evidence of the bribe paid to the government official.

Dear Sir,

This has reference to your above-stated letters to me [ reproduced below as Exhibit MHA1, Exhibit MHA2, Exhibit MHA3 ]. As asked by you, I confirm that the said complaint(s) have been filed by me. Also, the circumstantial / direct evidence to support the complaint(s) is reproduced below in my 22-page letter dated December 26, 2021 and the documents under the blue hyperlinks.

Note: Since this is a digital document, you are requested to click the blue hyperlinks to download and study the additional documents including exhibits and photographs which provide full evidence in this case. You are also requested to issue formal notices to the accused against whom I have filed the complaints and share their response with me so that I could file the rejoinders. Also, please allow me to participate in the investigation hearings with the accused so that I could argue the case, leading to their prosecution and conviction.

Since my identity including name, address, email, phone number, etc. are already with the MHA and other authorities, please accept my digital communications instead of asking me to send my printed letters through the post office. As I stay alone and do not have any support, it will be almost impossible for me to go out and get the papers printed and posted. I hope you will understand and allow me to communicate with you electronically through emails, government portals, or video conferencing when required.

Complaint Against:

As this case is part of a citywide crime and corruption racket, at least 20 top bureaucrats, police officials, members of judiciary, builders’ mafia, and a number of local criminals are involved in this case. They must be prosecuted under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) and other provisions of IPC.

The names of some of the accused officials are given below:

Mr. Devinder Singh, IAS, former Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Government

Mr. Pankaj Kumar, IAS, District Magistrate (North-East) Delhi

Mr. Devesh Singh, IAS, Registrar (RCS)

Mr. Rakesh Das, Deputy Registrar at RCS office

Mr. Manish Kumar Gupta, IAS, Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority (DDA)

Mr. Anurag Jain, IAS, former Vice Chairman, DDA

Mr. Ajay Saroj, Director (Building) at DDA

Mr. Yogesh Tyagi, Dy. Director at DDA

Mr. Manish Khurana, AD&SJ-cum-P.O. at Appellate Tribunal – MCD (ATMCD)

Mr. Santosh Kumar Meena, DCP; Mr. Anto Alphonse, DCP; and Mr. Shankar Choudhary, DCP of Delhi Police

You can click here to read a part of this case. If this entire case is prosecuted honestly, at least 20 government functionaries and many others should be jailed.

Note: The exhibits and photographs in the current case are given in the 29-page document for your reference.

[ As the case is under investigation, this document has been protected with a password and some references have been removed from the above report. ]

