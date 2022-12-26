Homeless Sleeping on Open Pavements in Chilling Winter: Delhi LG

By Rakesh Raman

The Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena has informed that the poor are still sleeping on the open pavements in the chilling winter of the national capital. Saxena – who visited some of the Delhi areas – said that thousands of homeless are sleeping on pavements and lack of toilets force them to defecate and bathe in the open.

In a tweet on December 24, 2022 Saxena shared the pictures of his visit to night shelters and said that even as facilities of sleeping overnight for the homeless are satisfactory, the numbers are highly skewed to their disadvantage, with thousands yet sleeping on pavements.

LG Saxena – who is the administrative head of the Delhi Government – also tweeted that he will ensure ample provisions in the forthcoming Master Plan for Delhi-2041 (MPD-2041) to provide facilities to the homeless and take up the matter of interim relief to them and their rehabilitation with the chief minister (CM).

Although Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been claiming for the past nearly 8 years of his rule that he is making Delhi a world-class city, the people of the city-state do not get even basic facilities such as water, regular electricity, roads, transport, and homes.

Since corruption is rampant in the Kejriwal government with many of his colleagues in jail or facing serious corruption investigations, Kejriwal’s political outfit Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is misusing public funds to achieve its political objectives.

As a result, the Kejriwal government is not spending sufficient public money on building proper infrastructure in Delhi where millions of people are suffering because of lethal pollution, corruption, and lack of basic amenities such as education and health care.

Now the people of Delhi are facing a serious mosquito threat as the mosquito density in the city has increased manifold. The Delhi homes are full of mosquitoes and many people may be dying with mosquito bites. But the negligent Delhi Government has failed to deal with the mosquito menace in the city.

Despite his efforts, LG Saxena has not been able to check carelessness and corruption in the Delhi Government headed by CM Kejriwal. Therefore, it is unlikely that Saxena will do anything good for the homeless poor of the city.

The government corruption in Delhi is expected to increase exponentially because Kejriwal’s AAP has also won the MCD election in Delhi and its elected councilors will begin the work in January 2023.

Meanwhile, a new global report (Ecological Threat Report 2022: Analysing Ecological Threats, Resilience & Peace) has warned of an imminent ecological disaster in Delhi.

The report says factors such as poor infrastructure, lethal air pollution, weak regulatory framework, and administrative failure are going to make Delhi unsustainable for its population of over 30 million.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.