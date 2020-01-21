House-to-House Campaign Begins to Oppose CAA-NPR-NRC of Modi Govt

As the Modi government is making detention centers (jails) to imprison people (mostly Muslims) who are not able to produce documents related to their citizenship, the CPI(M) has asked the government to dismantle the detention centers and let people live freely.

By Rakesh Raman

Currently, hundreds of thousands of people in India are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) announced by PM Narendra Modi and his Home Minister Amit Shah. Protesters demand that the government should immediately revoke its decisions related to CAA, NPR, and NRC.

Meanwhile, the the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI(M) – has launched a house-to-house campaign to explain the religious discrimination in the new citizenship laws. The campaign will culminate on March 23.

“The NPR and the NRC will affect millions of poor people, tribals, dalits, homeless, disabled, transgenders, and other marginalized communities and target the minority Muslim community,” CPI(M) said in its statement issued Sunday (January 19). “Many of these sections will find it impossible to produce documents to have their name entered into the NRC.”

According to the government, the NPR process will take place from April 1 to September 30, 2020. The Communist Party also hailed the ongoing countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) and demands that it should be repealed immediately.

“The CAA is anti-constitutional by legalizing grant of citizenship on the basis of the religious affiliation of an individual. The CAA undermines the secular democratic foundations of the Indian Republic as enunciated in our Constitution,” the CPI(M) statement added.

As the Modi government is making detention centers (jails) to imprison people (mostly Muslims) who are not able to produce documents related to their citizenship, the CPI(M) has asked the government to dismantle the detention centers and let people live freely.

The mass fronts of the Party while participating in the house-to-house campaign will also raise issues of immediate concern regarding people’s livelihood conditions which are going from bad to worse under the Modi government.

Photo: CPI(M)