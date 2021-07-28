How India Promotes and Supports Organic Farming

The farmers are encouraged to use organic inputs by providing financial assistance through a number of other schemes.

The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said in Lok Sabha on July 27 that the Government of India is promoting and supporting organic farming and zero budget natural farming under various schemes:

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) / Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) through the Plan Scheme ‘Network Project on Organic Farming (NPOF)’ is undertaking research in 20 centres covering 16 states to develop location specific organic farming package of practices for crops and cropping systems. Organic farming package of practices for 51 crops / cropping systems have been developed to provide technical backstopping to the line departments’ schemes implemented in the country.

Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), a sub-component of Soil Health Management (SHM) scheme under National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), promotes cluster based organic farming with Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) certification. Cluster formation, training, certification, and marketing are supported under the scheme. Assistance of Rs. 50,000 per ha for 3 years is provided, out of which 62%, i.e., Rs. 31,000 is given as incentive to a farmer towards use of organic inputs.

The Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), promotes 3rd party certified organic farming of niche crops of north east region through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) with focus on exports. Farmers are given assistance of Rs. 25000 per ha for 3 years for organic inputs including organic manure, biofertilizers, etc. Support for formation of FPOs, capacity building, post-harvest infrastructure up to Rs. 2 crores are also provided under the scheme.

Also, 100% assistance is provided to State Governments / Government agencies through Capital Investment Subsidy Scheme (CISS) under Soil Health Management Scheme for setting up of mechanized fruit / vegetable marketplace, waste / agro-waste compost production unit to the extent of Rs. 190.00 lakh / unit (capacity of 3000 t / annum of finished compost). Similarly, for individuals / private agencies, assistance up to 33% of cost limit to Rs. 63 lakh / unit as capital investment is provided for the purpose.

Under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, financing facility is provided to State agencies, Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, Farmer Producer Organisations, entrepreneurs, etc. for setting up of organic input production units, community farming assets and post-harvest infrastructure for value addition to organic produce.

The farmers are encouraged to use organic inputs by providing financial assistance through a number of other schemes. For example, under the National Mission on Oilseeds and Oil Palm (NMOOP) and National Food Security Mission (NFSM), the financial assistance @ 50% subsidy to the tune of Rs. 300 per ha is provided for use of organic inputs.