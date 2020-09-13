IMF Launches Youth Fellowship Contest on Covid-19 Theme
The 2020 IMF Youth Fellowship Contest gives opportunity to young participants to become part of the global efforts to build forward better and join the IMF at the forefront of the response to the Covid-19 crisis.
According to IMF, the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to increase poverty and inequality, further exposing weaknesses in healthcare systems, the precariousness of work, and the challenging prospects for the young of accessing opportunities they need.
Participants will have a firsthand experience of the IMF virtual Annual Meetings and will be given access to attend virtual training led by IMF experts and media professionals to boost their skills as multimedia storytellers in the current economic environment focusing on building a better future for youth.
At the end of the training, participants will submit a final piece (blog / article or video) and 4 winners will be chosen to participate in an IMF youth panel discussion and their work will be featured on IMF channels. Candidates in the 20 – 32 year age group can submit their work by September 24, 2020.
