IMF to Hold Virtual Pitch Event for Anti-Corruption Challenge

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) has planned to hold the Anti-Corruption Challenge Finale Virtual Pitch event on October 7, 2020. According to the IMF, the top 8 Anti-Corruption Challenge finalist teams have been making steady progress on their proof-of-concepts.

All teams have received training, limited seed funding, and worked closely with IMF and other stakeholders to further develop their solutions. The teams will now pitch their proposals to a group of judges and the top project teams will be selected for further support and seed funding.

The moderator for the event is Tristan Walker, Innovation Chief of IMF and the opening remarks will be delivered by the IMF Managing Director to highlight the importance and impact of corruption and the Fund’s recent work on governance.

According to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the cost of bribery is estimated at $1.5-2 trillion per year, roughly 2% of global GDP. “As the IMF focuses on good governance, I invite you to join the IMF Anti-Corruption Challenge to find innovative solutions to tackle corruption,” she had said while launching the challenge.

Each team will show a pre-recorded pitch video (5-minutes each) followed by a live Q&A opportunity for the judges. The judges are:

Jihad Azour, Director, Middle East and Central Asia Department, IMF

Vitor Gaspar, Director, Fiscal Affairs Department, IMF

Ceyla Pazarbasioglu,Director, Strategy, Policy and Review Department, IMF

Rhoda Weeks-Brown, General Counsel and Director, Legal Department, IMF(Panel Chair)

Alejandro Werner, Director, Western Hemisphere Department, IMF

Laura Alonso, Anti-Corruption expert, 2020/21 Reagan-Fascell Democracy Fellow, National Endowment for Democracy

Sean Hagan, Visiting Professor of Law, Georgetown

Warren Krafchick, Executive Director, International Budget Partnership

Ed Olowo-Okere, Global Director for the Governance Practice, World Bank

Sanjay Pradhan, Chief Executive Officer, Open Government Partnership

Rosmarie Schlup, Head, Macroeconomic Support Division, SECO (Sponsor)

Mark Weber, Strategy and Operations Lead, MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab (Partner)

13th Judge: Audience’s votes

The IMF had announced that its Anti-Corruption Challenge had received over 120 proposals from country authorities, civil society organizations, and staff from the IMF and other International Financial Institutions (IFIs) of over 30 countries around the world.