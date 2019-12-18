Impeachment Case: Trump Writes Protest Letter to Nancy Pelosi

As Republicans have turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to Trump’s misbehavior in terms of his vulgarity and open attempt to invite foreign interference in American affairs, it appears that most Republican lawmakers are also under Russian influence. They want to win elections by hook or by crook.

By Rakesh Raman

As the House of Representatives – the lower house of the United States Congress – is all set to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Trump has written a protest letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In his letter sent Tuesday, Trump said that the impeachment represents an unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat lawmakers. He added that the Articles of Impeachment introduced by the House Judiciary Committee include no crimes, no misdemeanors, and no offenses whatsoever.

The House Judiciary Committee has announced two charges against Trump in an attempt to impeach him. However, it is highly unlikely that Trump will be removed from office, although a logical outcome of impeachment should be the termination of his job as the President.

The Democratic-controlled House – through Judiciary Committee head Jerry Nadler – has accused Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

It is stated that Trump abused his power to take Ukraine’s help to get his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden investigated in a closed corruption case. And when Congress started impeachment proceedings against Trump, he obstructed the impeachment inquiry by refusing to provide related documents and also stopped witnesses from participating in the impeachment hearings.

After his impeachment in the House, the case will go for trial to the U.S. Senate where Democrats do not have sufficient numbers (67/100 needed) to win the case and get Trump removed from office.

Almost all Republicans in the Senate will oppose Trump’s removal because Trump has support of almost 40 million voters who are ready to reelect Trump despite all his misdemeanors. They will vote for only those Republicans who protect Trump in this impeachment case.

Obviously, Republicans can’t afford to go against Trump. It is largely believed that if Trump is not removed from office, he will win again in 2020 by surreptitiously taking foreign help – most probably from Russia.

As Republicans have turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to Trump’s misbehavior in terms of his vulgarity and open attempt to invite foreign interference in American affairs, it appears that most Republican lawmakers are also under Russian influence. They want to win elections by hook or by crook.

With an aim to scuttle the impeachment proceedings, Trump is brazenly spreading falsehood and accusing Democrats. “By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy,” Trump stated in his letter.

Also, with a series of daily tweets against impeachment, Trump is trying to gain voters’ sympathy so that he could again get elected in 2020 presidential election scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications on different subjects.