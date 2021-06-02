India, Australia Extend Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture

Both the Ministers expressed satisfaction on the progress of giving market access to the respective agricultural products.

A virtual meeting between Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and David Littleproud MP, Australian Minister for Agriculture, Drought & Emergency Management, was held on June 1, 2021.

According to an Indian government communique, the frequent engagement between the two nations at the highest level has resulted in significant progress in many spheres of bilateral relations during the past five years.

The two Ministers met to follow up on the collaboration in the field of agriculture highlighted in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership announced by Prime Ministers of India and Australia at their Summit on 4th June 2020.

The India-Australia Grains Partnership was a significant inclusion aiming to use Australia’s expertise in post harvest management to strengthen rural grain storage and supply chains so as to reduce losses and wastage.

Tomar expressed satisfaction at the progress being made in this area of cooperation between the two countries and informed that National Institute of Agricultural Marketing will be the nodal organisation from India.

Both the Ministers expressed satisfaction on the progress of giving market access to the respective agricultural products and shared technical information with each other. Australia has recently given market access for export of Indian pomegranates.

There would be a joint strategy for deeper access for Indian mangoes and pomegranates in Australian markets led by the Indian High Commission in Canberra also. The Australian Minister assured to fast track the Indian requests for market access for okra and pomegranate arils.