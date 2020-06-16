India-China Standoff Gets Violent. Indian Soldiers Killed by Chinese Troops

By RMN News Service

As the ongoing border standoff between India and China escalates, reports suggest that the Chinese troops killed one Indian army officer and two soldiers on Monday night.

While both India and China have been accusing each other of trespassing in the Galwan valley in western Himalayas, they have been engaged in regular skirmishes for the past over two weeks.

However, Monday’s attack by China to kill Indian soldiers is stated to be the most violent response of Chinese army against India during the past over three decades.

The last deaths on the India-China border took place in 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by the Chinese soldiers on the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier, a violent clash between the two sides on the border had taken place at Nathu La in 1967.

The official Global Times accounts have NEVER reported the exact casualties on the Chinese side. The Global Times CANNOT confirm the number at the moment. — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 16, 2020

Reuters quoted the Indian army to report that both sides suffered casualties. However, the official Chinese media said that China has not confirmed the loss on its side. “The official Global Times accounts have never reported the exact casualties on the Chinese side. The Global Times cannot confirm the number at the moment,” Global Times said in its tweet.

The border dispute between India and China has been persisting for many years and the nuclear-armed countries also fought a war in 1962. Despite discussions over the years, they could not settle their border issues.

Also, China keeps warning that the correct way out for India is to abide by the provisions of the boundary convention and pull all of the troops that have crossed the boundary back to its own side immediately and unconditionally.

Although the Indian side claims that in the ongoing conflict only one officer and two soldiers were killed by China, independent reports reveal that the casualties on the Indian side are far higher.

A leading defense expert and a former officer in the Indian army, Ajai Shukla, tells through his sources that the Indian government is not telling the truth about the real situation at the border.

Now hearing that the casualty count on the Indian side is significantly higher than what the initial reports stated. Also, many Indian soldiers captured and then released, an Indian major still held by the Chinese. — Ajai Shukla (@ajaishukla) June 16, 2020

“The casualty count on the Indian side is significantly higher than what the initial reports stated. Also, many Indian soldiers were captured and then released, while an Indian army Major is still held by the Chinese,” Shukla tweeted today.

He also advised the Indian government to come clean and stop lying about “disengagement” and “mutual withdrawal”. “A national crisis is no time for deception,” Shukla said.