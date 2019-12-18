Indian Citizenship Law is Against Muslims: UN Human Rights Office

“We are concerned that India’s new Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA 2019 is fundamentally discriminatory in nature,” Jeremy Laurence, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has stated in Geneva.

Amid protests across the country, the Hindu rulers in India had enacted last week on December 11 a new citizenship legislation CAA that aims to persecute Muslims.

The amended legislation seeks to expedite citizenship for religious minorities – naming specifically only Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians – fleeing persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who have been resident before 2014. But it does not extend the same protection to Muslims, including minority sects, the UN statement said.

[ INDIA BURNING. Violence Spreads in India as Hindu Rulers Pass Anti-Muslim Law ]

The statement adds that the amended law would appear to undermine the commitment to equality before the law enshrined in India’s constitution and India’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, to which India is a State party, which prohibit discrimination based on racial, ethnic or religious grounds. Although India’s broader naturalization laws remain in place, according the UN office, these amendments will have a discriminatory effect on people’s access to nationality.

#India: We are concerned that the new #CitizenshipAmendmentAct is fundamentally discriminatory in nature. Goal of protecting persecuted groups is welcomed, but new law does not extend protection to Muslims, incl. minority sects: https://t.co/ziCNTWvxc2#FightRacism #CABProtests pic.twitter.com/apWbEqpDOZ — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 13, 2019

All migrants, regardless of their migration status, are entitled to respect, protection and fulfillment of their human rights. Just 12 months ago India endorsed the Global Compact for Safe, Regular and Orderly Migration, which commits States to respond to the needs of migrants in situations of vulnerability, avoiding arbitrary detention and collective expulsions and ensuring that all migration governance measures are human rights-based.

[ U.S. Resolution Asks Modi Govt to Protect Religious Freedom of All Residents ]

While the goal of protecting persecuted groups is welcome, this should be done through a robust national asylum system that is premised on the principle of equality and non-discrimination, and which applies to all people in need of protection from persecution and other human rights violations, with no distinction as to race, religion, national origin or other prohibited grounds.

Response on Social Media

Click the following links to check out readers’ response for this article on Facebook. Facebook Group 1 Facebook Group 2 Facebook Group 3

“We understand the new law will be reviewed by the Supreme Court of India and hope it will consider carefully the compatibility of the law with India’s international human rights obligations,” the UN statement added.

In the meantime, according to the statement, we are concerned at reports that two people have died and many including police officers have been injured in the Indian states of Assam and Tripura as people protest against the Act.

“We call on the authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly, and to abide by international norms and standards on the use of force when responding to protests. All sides should refrain from resorting to violence,” the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights suggested.