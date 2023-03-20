Indian Farmers Try to Revive Defunct Protest in Delhi

By RMN News Service

The Indian farmers – who had run away from the protest sites in December 2021 without getting their demands accepted by the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi – have relaunched their dormant protest.

The united body of farmers – Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – is holding a lackluster protest in Delhi today (March 20) as the Modi government refused to meet farmers’ demands. Although the SKM claims that it has a large number of farmer members in different parts of India, it is a totally false claim.

Only a handful of farmers participate in the protests announced by SKM which photographs them and creates an exaggerated hype on social media to make false claims about the success of their agitation. The entire SKM operations run in an opaque manner.

Although Modi had mechanically withdrawn the contentious farm laws in 2021 to avoid resistance from farmers in the Assembly elections, the Modi empire did not accept any other demand of farmers.

A few cunning SKM leaders celebrated the repeal of farm laws and convinced the other gullible farmers that it is a victory for them. But actually the SKM leaders had lost the struggle because the farm laws existed only on paper and not implemented.

As the Modi regime (which is actually Modi alone) flatly refused to accept any of the SKM demands, the SKM losers left the protest sites sheepishly and decided to sit in their homes.

Farmers have been demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for certain crops and withdrawal of police cases against farmers who participated in the year-long protest that began in November 2020.

The protesting farmers also demanded the arrest of Modi’s minister Ajay Mishra who is accused of a conspiracy to murder a few farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) state.

Farmers – mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and UP states – had protested for over a year against the three farm laws announced by the Modi empire and other anti-farmer policies of the government.

But they had ended their agitation abruptly, as some of the corrupt farm leaders decided to betray the protesting farmers with the aim to contest the Punjab election and there were hardly any crowds at the protest sites.

As the SKM has lost its relevance, its current protest in Delhi will not have any impact on the Modi regime which usually ignores the protesters.