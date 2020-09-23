Indian Lawmakers Protest in Parliament Against Modi Government

The Members of Parliament (MPs) in India are protesting in the Parliament complex against the new farm laws announced by the government. Calling them anti-farmer Bills, the opposition MPs assert that the Bills were passed by PM Narendra Modi’s government in an undemocratic way.

“All MPs of the Congress and like-minded parties are marching from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue in Parliament protesting the anti-Farmers, anti-Workers Bills that have been rubber-stamped in Parliament in the most undemocratic manner by the Modi government,” tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. He also posted a photograph of the protesting MPs.

Meanwhile, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has given a call for a nationwide bandh (strike) on September 25 in protest against three agriculture Ordinances introduced by the Central government headed by PM Modi.

Hundreds of thousands of farmers in India are already defying the safe-distancing coronavirus guidelines to protest on roads against the Modi government. The farmers – who are also supported by political parties and activists – are holding placards that ask people to dethrone Modi to save India.

The agitation gained momentum after the Modi government passed on September 20 two of the three main farm bills in Rajya Sabha by voice vote amid uproar and protests by opposition leaders.