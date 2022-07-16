Indian Regime Bans Protests in Parliament Complex

By RMN News Service

The autocratic Indian regime won’t allow protests by lawmakers in the Parliament complex. A new circular issued on July 14 by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat states that demonstrations, protests, dharnas, fasts, or religious ceremonies will not be allowed in the precincts of Parliament House.

The new communique issued by Rajya Sabha Secretary-General P.C. Mody ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning July 18, sought the cooperation of Member of Parliament (MPs).

Jairam Ramesh, a leader of the Twitter party Congress, posted the circular along with a ludicrous tweet which hardly makes any sense. “Vishguru’s latest salvo – D(h)arna Mana Hai!,” he tweeted.

Vishguru’s latest salvo — D(h)arna Mana Hai! pic.twitter.com/4tofIxXg7l — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 15, 2022

While the commoners in India are suffering under unprecedented inflation, unemployment, poverty, and hunger, the careless Congress leaders keep writing meaningless tweets from their comfortable rooms.

Instead of holding demonstrations in the streets to highlight government’s failures, the Congress men and women keep sitting on Twiiter idly to curse the government from morning to evening.