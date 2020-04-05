Indians React on Modi’s Candlelight Call to Fight Coronavirus

As PM Narendra Modi has asked all Indians to light candles, lamps, and torches at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) to fight coronavirus, people express their grief on such a ridiculous suggestion.

In a video report released by The Live TV channel, people say that Modi is behaving like a Tantrik and Madari (trickster) who is asking people to believe in superstitions.

Earlier, Modi had asked Indians to hit their kitchen utensils to encourage the doctors who should keep working in high-risk hospitals to handle the coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

People say in the video report that they feel ashamed of calling Modi their PM who is asking the citizens to play gimmicks instead of helping them with food and healthcare in this hour of crisis.

When people are dying with hunger and disease, the video report says that shameless Modi is calling people to celebrate the death with an event like Diwali.

Meanwhile, a Twitter hashtag #ModijiDontMakeUsFoolAgain has gone viral. The tweets under this hashtag explain Modi’s lack of wisdom in handling coronavirus crisis.

#ModijiDontMakeUsFoolAgain

No one cares about those people who works on daily wages, they don’t have enough ration to feed there children…..Firstly govt should think about that… pic.twitter.com/WtfZfXoRAl — sunilNgowda (@sunilNgowda1) April 3, 2020

We need protective kits for health workers. #ModijiDontMakeUsFoolAgain pic.twitter.com/IpbYnjVqqA — Being Truth (@MrByrishetty) April 3, 2020

You can make fool somebody for some time. You can make fool everybody for some time. But you can’t make fool everybody for every time. Mr. Modi is working very hard to prove this statement false. 56 inch chest. To live by lying.#ModijiDontMakeUsFoolAgain pic.twitter.com/bWL7QtNB6Q — Er Amit Kumar Gautam (@ErAmitKrGautam) April 3, 2020

My expectations from govt vs Govt’s expectations from me!!!#ModijiDontMakeUsFoolAgain pic.twitter.com/On0C533uUS — Rahat Firdaus (@FirdausRahat) April 3, 2020

Doctor :- waiting for ventilator

Modi ji :- let’s light diya, torch,etc on 9 pm for 9 Minute

Doc :- #ModijiDontMakeUsFoolAgain pic.twitter.com/qZGjG8cOMH — Prasad Wahule (@vahule3) April 3, 2020



People also question the whereabouts of Home Minister Amit Shah who is virtually missing after the Delhi carnage in which more than 50 people were murdered in February. Actually, the country’s Home Minister is supposed to deal with an internal crisis such as coronavirus.

It is said that only blind Modi followers who do not believe in any kind of scientific reasoning and academic solutions follow Modi’s reckless advice while the intellectual class in India is feeling increasingly disturbed with Modi’s repeated trickery.

So far, the video report published today (April 4) has collected nearly 1 million views on YouTube.

Video courtesy: The Live TV / YouTube