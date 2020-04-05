Indians React on Modi’s Candlelight Call to Fight Coronavirus
Indians React on Modi’s Candlelight Call to Fight Coronavirus
As PM Narendra Modi has asked all Indians to light candles, lamps, and torches at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) to fight coronavirus, people express their grief on such a ridiculous suggestion.
In a video report released by The Live TV channel, people say that Modi is behaving like a Tantrik and Madari (trickster) who is asking people to believe in superstitions.
Earlier, Modi had asked Indians to hit their kitchen utensils to encourage the doctors who should keep working in high-risk hospitals to handle the coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.
People say in the video report that they feel ashamed of calling Modi their PM who is asking the citizens to play gimmicks instead of helping them with food and healthcare in this hour of crisis.
When people are dying with hunger and disease, the video report says that shameless Modi is calling people to celebrate the death with an event like Diwali.
Meanwhile, a Twitter hashtag #ModijiDontMakeUsFoolAgain has gone viral. The tweets under this hashtag explain Modi’s lack of wisdom in handling coronavirus crisis.
#ModijiDontMakeUsFoolAgain
No one cares about those people who works on daily wages, they don’t have enough ration to feed there children…..Firstly govt should think about that… pic.twitter.com/WtfZfXoRAl
— sunilNgowda (@sunilNgowda1) April 3, 2020
We need protective kits for health workers. #ModijiDontMakeUsFoolAgain pic.twitter.com/IpbYnjVqqA
— Being Truth (@MrByrishetty) April 3, 2020
You can make fool somebody for some time. You can make fool everybody for some time. But you can’t make fool everybody for every time.
Mr. Modi is working very hard to prove this statement false.
56 inch chest. To live by lying.#ModijiDontMakeUsFoolAgain pic.twitter.com/bWL7QtNB6Q
— Er Amit Kumar Gautam (@ErAmitKrGautam) April 3, 2020
My expectations from govt vs Govt’s expectations from me!!!#ModijiDontMakeUsFoolAgain pic.twitter.com/On0C533uUS
— Rahat Firdaus (@FirdausRahat) April 3, 2020
Doctor :- waiting for ventilator
Modi ji :- let’s light diya, torch,etc on 9 pm for 9 Minute
Doc :- #ModijiDontMakeUsFoolAgain pic.twitter.com/qZGjG8cOMH
— Prasad Wahule (@vahule3) April 3, 2020
People also question the whereabouts of Home Minister Amit Shah who is virtually missing after the Delhi carnage in which more than 50 people were murdered in February. Actually, the country’s Home Minister is supposed to deal with an internal crisis such as coronavirus.
It is said that only blind Modi followers who do not believe in any kind of scientific reasoning and academic solutions follow Modi’s reckless advice while the intellectual class in India is feeling increasingly disturbed with Modi’s repeated trickery.
So far, the video report published today (April 4) has collected nearly 1 million views on YouTube.
Video courtesy: The Live TV / YouTube
Support Independent Fearless Journalism
In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.
In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below.
You also can select any of the Payment Methods:
Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.
PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.