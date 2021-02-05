International Atomic Energy Agency to Host Nuclear Law Conference

Nuclear law is an essential prerequisite for the safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear technology and its applications.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is organizing its first International Conference on Nuclear Law: The Global Debate (ICNL 2022), from 7 to 11 February 2022, at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

Over five days, the Conference will provide a forum for leading experts from governments, industry, academia and civil society to share experiences and discuss topical issues with a view to developing further the various areas of nuclear law and promoting international expertise in this field.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi says that nuclear law is an essential prerequisite for the safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear technology and its applications.

Although a highly specialized field of law, nuclear law permeates the entire nuclear sector. It includes multilateral treaties on the safety and security of nuclear power plants, agreements enabling the IAEA verification of nations’ nuclear non-proliferation commitments, provisions enabling emergency preparedness and response, and compensation and civil liability for nuclear damage.

Nuclear law also needs to accommodate emerging technologies, such as small modular reactors (SMRs) and underpins the role of nuclear science and technology in addressing climate change.

ICNL 2022 will include plenary and topical sessions, as well as moderated presentations and/or panel discussions delivered by selected participants, based on submitted papers. According to IAEA, the formal conference announcement will be issued at the end of March 2021.