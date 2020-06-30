Iran Issues Arrest Warrant Against Trump with Murder Allegation
By RMN News Service
Iran has sought Interpol’s help to arrest and detain U.S. President Donald Trump and others who Iran believes carried out the drone attack that had killed a top Iranian general, General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad.
Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said Monday that Trump, along with more than 30 others, have been accused by Iran of their involvement in the January 3 attack that killed Soleimani. The accused, according to reports, face murder and terrorism charges.
The prosecutor has identified only Trump in Iran’s complaint and stated that the prosecution will be pursued even after Trump’s presidency.
Interpol, however, has refused to help, citing its limitations to take up cases that involve political, military, religious, or racial disputes.
Trump had ordered Soleimani’s assassination in a targeted U.S. drone strike in Baghdad. Hours after his burial on January 7, the Iranian military had launched missiles against U.S. bases in Iraq, although no lives were lost in the attack.
According to reports, Iran has appealed the Interpol to issue a “Red Notice” against Trump and other accused. As criminals can flee to another country / place with the aim to evade prosecution, a Red Notice alerts police worldwide about internationally wanted fugitives.
Under a Red Notice, local authorities arrest the accused after receiving a request from other countries.
