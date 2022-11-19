Jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain Must be Shifted to Guantanamo Prison

Satyendar Jain must be caged in a prison such as the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, which is a U.S. military prison known for its harsh treatment of prisoners.

By Rakesh Raman

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain who is an accused in a massive money laundering and corruption case is spending a luxurious life in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

A video which has gone viral shows that Jain – who is a minister without portfolio in the Delhi Government of chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal is enjoying a VIP treatment including full-body massage inside the jail cell.

The video*, released today (November 19), shows Jain getting a foot, back, and head massage, and reading papers while lying comfortably on a bed in jail. He is not even wearing the uniform that prisoners are supposed to wear.

It is also alleged that Jain is meeting his wife and other accused in this case to influence the outcome of the money laundering case in which he is allegedly involved.

The opposition parties are demanding that Jain – who was also handling prisons portfolio as a minister – should be shifted to a jail outside Delhi. However, the change of jail will not serve the purpose because most prison officials across the country are corrupt. The jailed politicians often receive all the luxuries in jails.

Therefore, Jain must be caged in a prison such as the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, which is a U.S. military prison known for its harsh treatment of prisoners.

Since many more AAP politicians who are facing serious corruption investigations are soon expected to be incarcerated, their cells must also be reserved in the Guantanamo prison.

For example, another colleague of Kejriwal and deputy CM in Delhi Government Manish Sisodia is allegedly involved in a big inter-state liquor scam with his alleged links with the liquor mafia.

Satyendar Jain was sent to jail on June 13, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) – which investigates serious financial crime cases – is interrogating him in the money laundering case.

Jain, 58, was arrested by the ED on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Reports suggest that ED has quantified the disproportionate assets, besides establishing the alleged trail of money in the case.

According to reports, in order to hide his alleged crime, Jain refused to answer ED queries, saying that he has lost his memory after Covid infection. Since the money laundering case against Satyendar Jain appears to be real, Kejriwal’s AAP does not have any evidence to prove his innocence.

But Kejriwal and other AAP politicians are offering absurd arguments that since Jain made Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, he can’t be a culprit in the money laundering case for which the ED had arrested him in May.

In a Twitter message, ED said on June 7 that it had conducted searches on June 6, 2022 under PMLA, 2002 (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) at the premises of Satyendar Jain and others.

The ED added in its statement that various incriminating documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs. 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained sources have been seized in this case.

Meanwhile, another AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested on September 16 by the Anti-Corruption Branch of Delhi in a corruption case.

It is believed that Kejriwal and other AAP politicians are collecting huge corruption money to spend in elections, buy false media advertisements to deceive the voters, and hire people who attend Kejriwal’s election rallies to give a false impression that he is a popular politician.

*RMN News Service cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

