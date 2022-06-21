Jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Takes Refuge in Hospital

By RMN News Service

Delhi Government minister Satyendar Jain has been shifted from Tihar Jail to the LNJP Hospital in Delhi where his condition is reported to be stable.

Jain who is a minister without portfolio in the Delhi Government of chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail on June 13, as India’s financial crimes investigation agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning him in a money laundering case.

Jain, 57, was arrested by the ED on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Reports suggest that ED has quantified the disproportionate assets, besides establishing the alleged trail of money in the case.

According to reports, in order to hide his alleged crime, Jain has refused to answer ED queries, saying that he has lost his memory after Covid infection.

Since the money laundering case against Satyendar Jain appears to be real, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does not have any evidence to prove his innocence.

But Kejriwal and other AAP politicians are offering absurd arguments that since Jain made Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, he can’t be a culprit in the money laundering case for which the ED arrested him three weeks ago.

In a Twitter message, ED said on June 7 that it had conducted searches on June 6, 2022 under PMLA, 2002 (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) at the premises of Satyendar Jain and others.

The ED added in its statement that various incriminating documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs. 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained sources have been seized in this case.

It appears from the ED’s revelations that Satyendar Jain has been involved in a massive financial crime and there is a possibility that other AAP members will also be questioned in this case. Therefore, now Kejriwal is trying to wash his hands of this case. [ You can click here to watch a related video. ]

While AAP has not taken even a single step to defend Satyendar Jain, the party is offering lame excuses that he should be released because he made Mohalla Clinics (community health centers) in Delhi.