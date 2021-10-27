Join Delhi Housing Societies Residents Protection Group

You are requested to join this group as volunteers and we will work together for our common cause to protect our rights and interests as the members of housing societies.

By Rakesh Raman

Most residents of Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) know that the management committees (MCs) of their housing societies are controlled by hardcore criminals.

The MC members in most group housing societies commit a range of crimes such as corruption, extortion, bribery, environmental crimes, intimidation of honest members, illegal appointment of vendors, misappropriation of society funds, and unauthorized construction mainly under the unlawful floor area ratio (FAR) scheme.

The MC members, who operate as gangsters, get criminal support from other lawless resident members in the society, corrupt bureaucrats, complicit police officials, dishonest members of judiciary, and builders’ mafia in Delhi.

The innocent members in group housing societies are also facing extreme corruption and lawlessness at the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of the Delhi Government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and other departments which are full of corrupt officials.

Since the MC members misuse society funds to bribe the corrupt government officials, they ignore the complaints of ordinary members against the MCs of their societies. Some aggrieved residents go to courts, but they do not get justice in courts because most Indian lawyers and courts are not working honestly.

In order to protect the rights and interests of ordinary resident members of Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS), we need to join hands and struggle together. As a journalist and social activist, I have decided to form the “Delhi Housing Societies Residents Protection Group” and invite other residents to help me in this endeavour.

As you know, I have been running “Clean House” service for the past 4 years to report about crime and corruption happening in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS). The new “Delhi Housing Societies Residents Protection Group” is an extension of the “Clean House” service where I need your active support to weed out crime and corruption from Delhi’s group housing societies. Please click here to watch a related video, which is also given below.

JOIN THE GROUP

You are requested to join this group as volunteers and we will work together for our common cause to protect our rights and interests as the members of housing societies. All the members in a family can join this group.

We will also hold online interactive sessions initially through online, digital video-communication services to chalk out our plans and help residents in individual society cases. Later, depending on the strength of the group, we will also hold field campaigns or in-person meetings and approach the authorities together to get our problems resolved.

People who are not living in housing societies but want to work with this group as volunteers can also join the group. You can fill out an online form (which is also given below) to join the group as volunteers and share this information with your friends and colleagues through email, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. so that all of us could work together to protect our rights in housing societies.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email