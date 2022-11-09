Justice Chandrachud Is the New Chief Justice of India

At a ceremony held today (November 9, 2022) in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dr Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India.

According to a government press communique, he made and subscribed to the oath of office before the President of India.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, administered the oath of office to Justice Chandrachud.