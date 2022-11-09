The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, administering the oath of office to Dr. Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India at a swearing-in ceremony, in Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 9, 2022. Photo: PIB
Justice Chandrachud Is the New Chief Justice of India

At a ceremony held today (November 9, 2022) in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dr Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. 

According to a government press communique, he made and subscribed to the oath of office before the President of India.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, administered the oath of office to Justice Chandrachud.

