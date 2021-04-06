Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana Appointed as Chief Justice of India

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana will take over as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India on 24th April, 2021.

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, appointed Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, Judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice today (April 6). The Warrant of Appointment and a copy of the Notification of Appointment have been handed over to Justice N. V. Ramana.

Recently, Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde, who is due to retire on April 23, had recommended Justice Ramana as his successor.

According to a government statement, Justice Ramana is a first-generation lawyer, having agricultural background, and hails from Ponnavaram Village, Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh. He is an avid reader and literature enthusiast. He is passionate about Carnatic music.

He was called on to the Bar on 10.02.1983. He practiced in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals, and the Supreme Court of India. He specialized on Constitutional, Civil, Labour, Service and Election matters. He has also practiced before Inter-State River Tribunals.

During his practice years, he was a Panel Counsel for various government organizations and as Additional Standing Counsel for Railways in the Central Administrative Tribunal at Hyderabad before rendering services as Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh.

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana served as puisne Judge of the Supreme Court of India from 17.02.2014. He served as Chairman, Supreme Court Legal Services Committee from March 7, 2019 to November 26, 2019. He has also served as the Executive Chairman of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) since 27.11.2019.

Initially, he was appointed as a Permanent Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court on 27.06.2000. He also functioned as Acting Chief Justice of his parent High Court from 10.3.2013 to 20.5.2013.