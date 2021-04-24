Justice Ramana Takes Over as the Chief Justice of India

Justice Ramana has been appointed as the 48th Chief Justice of India as his predecessor S.A. Bobde retired on April 23.

At a ceremony held today (April 24, 2021) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan of India, Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. He made and subscribed to the oath of office before the President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Justice Ramana has been appointed as the 48th Chief Justice of India as his predecessor S.A. Bobde retired on April 23. [ Click here to read about Bobde. ]

According to a government statement, Justice Ramana is a first-generation lawyer, having agricultural background, and hails from Ponnavaram Village, Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh.

He is an avid reader and literature enthusiast. He is passionate about Carnatic music. He was called on to the Bar on 10.02.1983. He practiced in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals, and the Supreme Court of India. He specialized on Constitutional, Civil, Labour, Service and Election matters. He has also practiced before Inter-State River Tribunals.

During his practice years, he was a Panel Counsel for various government organizations and as Additional Standing Counsel for Railways in the Central Administrative Tribunal at Hyderabad before rendering services as Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh.

Justice N.V. Ramana sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. pic.twitter.com/eSeccJOH8R — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 24, 2021

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana served as puisne Judge of the Supreme Court of India from 17.02.2014. He served as Chairman, Supreme Court Legal Services Committee from 07.03.2019 to 26.11.2019. According to the government statement, he has also served as the Executive Chairman of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) since 27.11.2019.

Initially, he was appointed as a Permanent Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court on 27.06.2000. He also functioned as Acting Chief Justice of his parent High Court from 10.3.2013 to 20.5.2013.