Kejriwal Apologizes to PM Modi for Live-Streaming Covid Meeting

By Rakesh Raman

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal today (April 23) apologized to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for secretly live-streaming the virtual meeting between the two politicians. The meeting was held to discuss the catastrophic Covid-19 situation in the country, including Delhi.

Kejriwal was quick to beg for pardon when Modi censured him during the conversation for breaking the protocol and releasing the details of the meeting. Modi said that it is not appropriate for a CM to telecast the in-house discussion. Kejriwal is known for his apologies as he has apologized to different people in the past.

With a small face, Kejriwal admitted his mistake and said sheepishly that he will not repeat the mischief in future. However, later in a statement, Kejriwal’s office argued that there was no instruction from the Central government that the said interaction could not be shared live.

Kejriwal also apologized quickly because he is scared of Modi, as he has claimed in the past that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to get him killed because he poses a challenge to Modi.

In today’s (April 23) meeting, Kejriwal subtly blamed the Modi government for not providing the medical resources such as oxygen to treat the patients and also for the deteriorating Covid situation in Delhi. As Kejriwal often does, he tried to put the blame on the Modi government for his own failures.

But as a matter of fact Modi and Kejriwal are carbon copies of each other, as both are known for their incompetence, lies, dishonesty, and carelessness.

That aside, one fails to understand why Modi and Kejriwal want to hide the information about the Covid-19 disaster. As both have been downplaying the effect of virus and releasing understated data, coronavirus has assumed a monstrous scale and is killing hundreds of thousands of people. They should, in fact, make all the information, including the details of their meetings, public in a transparent and democratic manner.

In their evil attempt to conceal the level of calamity, these politicians did not estimate the real situation correctly and failed to create health infrastructure to deal with the infection during the past more than a year.

As of April 23, according to reported data which cannot be trusted, there were over 16 million infections in the country while countless people are suffering or dying because there is an acute shortage of hospital beds, oxygen, vaccines, doctors, healthcare resources, and also the cremation facilities.

