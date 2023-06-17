Kejriwal’s AAP MLA in Punjab Sarvjit Kaur Manuke Accused of House Grabbing

Although the NRI family has been running from pillar to post to get the occupation of their house, it is being observed that the Bhagwant Mann government is deliberately delaying investigation in order to protect Ms. Manuke.

By Rakesh Raman

A Jagraon (Punjab) MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal has been accused of illegally grabbing a house of a Canada-based NRI.

Kuldeep Kaur Dhaliwal, on behalf of her mother-in-law Amarjit Kaur of Lopo village in Moga, has filed a complaint of illegal occupation of their house in Heera Bagh area in Jagraon by Ms. Manuke.

However, since Ms. Manuke belongs to the AAP government in Punjab headed by CM Bhagwant Mann, the police and other authorities are not taking any action against Ms. Manuke who has loosely denied allegations.

The NRI – with support from a couple of opposition Punjab Congress leaders – held a press conference today (June 16) to explain her case and how Ms. Manuke has cheated her family.

In a video message on June 9, Ms. Manuke claimed that dirty politics is being played to tarnish her image. However, she could not explain the ownership of the property.

Punjab Congress leaders assert that Ms. Manuke is part of a massive land mafia in the state which is grabbing the houses of NRIs who stay abroad and do not visit the state frequently.

As alleged, the possibility cannot be ruled out that the AAP politicians are leading this criminal enterprise, while a number of Kejriwal’s AAP colleagues and Kejriwal himself are facing serious investigation of corruption and money laundering led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As Bhagwant Mann – who is an illiterate and incapable politician – has failed to manage the government affairs, a mass exodus is happening while a large number of Punjabis are locking their houses and going abroad.

Therefore, there is a possibility that the land mafia in collusion with AAP politicians would occupy the houses of such NRIs who are mostly living in other countries.

