Kejriwal’s Minister Satyendar Jain Arrested in Money Laundering Case

The health minister Satyendar Jain in the Delhi Government of chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.

According to reports, the probe agency dealing with financial crimes alleged that Satyendar Jain was involved in hawala transactions with a Kolkata-based firm in 2015-16.

The arrest was made after about 2 months after properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore owned by Satyendar Jain who belongs to Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and his family members were attached by the ED.

As usual, it is expected that Kejriwal and AAP politicians will claim that it is a politically motivated case. Meanwhile, Kejriwal and his colleagues in AAP are facing serious corruption charges.

A petition has been filed at the anti-corruption authority Delhi Lokayukta and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, to start investigation into the alleged crime and corruption cases of the ministers of Delhi Government and legislators (MLAs) of AAP headed by Kejriwal.