Lakha Sidhana Leads Revolt Against Bhagwant Mann Govt in Punjab

A massive public rally took place today (October 9) in support of social activist Lakha Sidhana at the Mehraj town of Bathinda in Punjab.

The rally was organized by the public against the tyranny of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government which had filed a fabricated case of extortion and drugs smuggling against Sidhana who has been raising his voice against the corruption and misgovernance of the government.

With the evil aim to suppress Sidhana’s voice, the AAP government in Punjab headed by chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann tried to implicate the social activist in a false case.

However, when the Punjab Government came to know about the scheduled protest at Mehraj to support Sidhana, the government removed his name from the police case a day before the protest. But the public protest event in which thousands of people participated took place as scheduled. [ You can click here to watch a related video. ]

According to a report of October 9 in the Hindustan Times, the Tarn Taran police on October 8 declared Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha Sidhana, innocent in the case registered at the Harike police station about a month ago.

Today, with multiple protests by different sections of society, Punjab is witnessing a state of complete unrest while Bhagwant Mann – an illiterate politician who used to work in vulgar comedy shows – has completely failed in running the government.

The protesters at the Mehraj rally accused Bhagwant Mann of working as a puppet of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP politicians in Delhi. They also said that they will not wait for 5 years until the next state election and will get the AAP government removed before the election if it fails to work honestly.

Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal are squandering huge public money of Punjab Government on advertisements in Punjab and other states to promote their party and their own images with fake publicity campaigns.

But the people of Punjab are suffering under unprecedented political corruption, lawlessness, unemployment, drug addiction, mafia culture, youth exodus, religious fundamentalism, and state oppression.

Therefore, Sidhana and his supporters said that they will intensify their agitation against the Bhagwant Mann government which is being controlled remotely from Delhi by Kejriwal.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

