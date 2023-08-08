Law Passed to Stop Corruption of Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party

As Kejriwal is a cunning politician, he wins elections by telling lies to gullible Delhi voters.

By Rakesh Raman

Most Rajya Sabha members did not support Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and the Rajya Sabha on August 7 passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which replaced the ordinance on this subject.

The Central government of prime minister Narendra Modi had introduced an ordinance in May 2023 to check increasing corruption in the Kejriwal government. Kejriwal was trying to get the support of opposition parties to get this ordinance defeated in the Rajya Sabha. But Kejriwal, who is also the top leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), failed.

As Kejriwal wanted more powers in Delhi to dishonestly close corruption cases against him and other AAP leaders, the Modi government has passed this new legislation which divests Kejriwal of his administrative powers in Delhi.

Now, after the new law, Kejriwal will not be able to control Delhi’s bureaucrats. Thus, he will not be able to force them to drop crime and corruption cases against him and his party leaders. Now the Lt. Governor (LG) will be the exclusive administrative head of Delhi.

Although the main opposition party Congress which is full of corrupt politicians supported AAP and Kejriwal to get the ordinance defeated, some local Congress leaders in Delhi openly speak about Kejriwal’s corruption.

A senior Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken, for example, had said in June that Kejriwal will soon be jailed for his involvement in massive corruption. In a long tweet, Maken said that like a couple of Kejriwal’s colleagues who are already in jail for their acts of corruption, Kejriwal will also be going to jail.

Many Congress leaders in Delhi believe that support to AAP means support to corruption. However, the senior Congress leadership neglected the sentiment of Delhi Congress leaders and workers to join hands with Kejriwal’s AAP which is facing multiple corruption cases.

A number of complaints have been filed against Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues in different corruption cases. These cases include Delhi liquor scandal, school construction scam, money laundering cases, housing society scam, and misappropriation of huge public money by Kejriwal on his house renovation.

Along with Kejriwal, the other AAP politicians whose names appear in the investigating reports of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Raghav Chadha. Jain and Sisodia have already been jailed for their acts of corruption.

It is expected that an AAP woman politician who loudly spreads lies in the so-called press conferences attended by naive journalists will soon be called for interrogation by the law-enforcement agencies.

[ Also Read: Godi Media to Virodhi Media: How Hindi YouTube Channels Operate in India ]

Similarly, AAP politicians in Punjab led by CM Bhagwant Mann may be arrested and jailed as Sisodia’s dubious Delhi liquor policy is being implemented in Punjab also. The president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged the Punjab Governor to hold a probe into the alleged Rs. 500-crore liquor policy scam committed by the AAP government in the state.

Although Kejriwal and his dishonest AAP colleagues keep patting on their own back, they have made Delhi a living hell. While Kejriwal and a slew of other AAP leaders are facing investigations, Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) Vinai Saxena has ordered a probe into the reported Rs. 45 crore misappropriation of public funds by Kejriwal on the renovation of his house.

The AAP politicians tell blatant lies about their work in Delhi. The truth is that the standard of education is pathetic in Delhi schools and the Mohalla Clinics that Kejriwal praises are in a deplorable state. There is a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity, and transport in Delhi.

While the city is littered with stinking household waste, it has become a colossal dustbin as swarms of mosquitoes breed in homes making life miserable for Delhi residents.

Meanwhile, a new global report (Ecological Threat Report 2022: Analysing Ecological Threats, Resilience & Peace) has warned of an imminent ecological disaster in Delhi.

The report says factors such as poor infrastructure, lethal air pollution, weak regulatory framework, and administrative failure are going to make Delhi unsustainable for its population of over 30 million.

As Kejriwal is a cunning politician, he wins elections by telling lies to gullible Delhi voters. Like most other crooked politicians, Kejriwal and AAP spend hundreds of crores of rupees of public money on fake advertisements to falsely show their work. Thus, they hoodwink voters – most of whom are illiterate – to win elections deceptively.

Moreover, Kejriwal is also paying crores of rupees of public money to some greedy lawyers who try to protect him and other AAP leaders unscrupulously in courts. Since Kejriwal is not supposed to spend public money to litigate AAP corruption cases, it is a form of corruption that Kejriwal commits in collusion with dishonest lawyers – particularly who belong to the Congress party.

Although Kejriwal and other AAP politicians have been quite abusive against senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Congress has decided to support Kejriwal because it wants AAP to join an amorphous opposition group called INDIA which is planning to jointly fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The Congress decision will jeopardize the party’s chances of revival in Delhi and Punjab where AAP rules and Congress and AAP are at daggers drawn in these two states.

Obviously, the Congress workers in Delhi and Punjab will also get demoralized as they have been warning the top leadership of the adverse consequences of any alliance with AAP.

While Congress has taken a risk to agree on a dirty deal with AAP, it is not certain if Kejriwal will support Congress in the Lok Sabha election because Kejriwal and other AAP leaders are known for their immoral behavior.

As a result of the unholy alliance between AAP and Congress, the chances of the joint opposition group winning the Lok Sabha election have also gone down drastically. It will help Modi and BJP win the 2024 Lok Sabha election easily.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also been publishing The Unrest news magazine that covers economic and political upheavals in the world.