LBJ Foundation Honors U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The LBJ Foundation has awarded its most prestigious honor, the LBJ Liberty & Justice for All Award, to Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg of the Supreme Court of the United States. A lifelong advocate for human rights and gender equality, Justice Ginsburg has dedicated her life to dismantling discrimination and preserving the rule of law.

Larry Temple, Chairman of the LBJ Foundation, said: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been aptly described as the Thurgood Marshall of gender equality law, and her contributions to American jurisprudence cannot be overstated. She is a fiery champion of justice, providing good reason why she is so widely regarded as a cultural icon and inspiration to millions.”

The LBJ Liberty & Justice for All Award was held on January 30 at the Library of Congress in Washington. Following the award presentation by Larry Temple, Lynda Johnson Robb and Luci Baines Johnson, Justice Ginsburg was interviewed on stage by Mark Updegrove, the President and CEO of the LBJ Foundation.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn on March 15, 1933. She married Martin D. Ginsburg in 1954, and has a daughter, Jane, and a son, James. She received her B.A. from Cornell University, attended Harvard Law School, and received her LL.B. from Columbia Law School.

The LBJ Liberty & Justice for All Award honors those who carry on President Johnson’s legacy, regardless of party affiliation, personifying the mission he defined as the country’s most basic: “to right the wrong, to do justice, to serve man.”

Previous recipients include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Jimmy Carter, President George H. W. Bush, Sen. John McCain, Rep. John Lewis, Rep. John Dingell, Sen. Carl Levin, Rep. James Clyburn, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and philanthropist David Rubenstein.