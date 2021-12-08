Letter to Minister Piyush Goyal in Anurag Jain Corruption Case

Although there are nearly 20 officials named in my complaint who are operating this citywide construction-cum-corruption racket, the corrupt officials of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are the main culprits in this criminal activity.

December 8, 2021

By Rakesh Raman

As a journalist and social activist, I have been reporting about a citywide crime and corruption racket being run by local criminals, corrupt bureaucrats, lawless politicians, members of judiciary, and builders’ mafia in Delhi.

In a partial list, I have named in my complaint nearly 20 corrupt officials from different government departments such as Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, police, members of judiciary, and also members of builders’ mafia.

While the government investigation has begun in some cases, the pace of investigation is terribly slow and there are attempts by the investigating agencies to protect the corrupt bureaucrats who are committing corruption crimes with impunity.

In the latest case, I have complained against the former vice chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Anurag Jain who has now joined the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India. My letter to minister Piyush Goyal is given below.

Donations Invited for Research Project on Corruption in India

All of you are requested to support this project financially with your donations.

You can click here to know more about this project and details for donations.

Letter to Minister Piyush Goyal in Anurag Jain Corruption Case

This case pertains to a citywide construction-cum-corruption racket being run by local criminals in connivance with corrupt bureaucrats, police, and builders’ mafia in Delhi. Since the government is trying to protect the corrupt officials, I sent the following letter to minister Piyush Goyal.

To November 23, 2021

Mr. Piyush Goyal

Minister of Commerce and Industry

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)

Government of India

Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi

Copy:

Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, Chairman, Lokpal of India, New Delhi

Central Vigilance Commissioner, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), New Delhi

Subject: Suspension of the Service of Anurag Jain in Corruption Case

Dear Mr. Piyush Goyal,

I am a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in Delhi. Along with other editorial and social projects, I run various anti-corruption campaigns and publish The Integrity Bulletin news magazine, which covers local and international corruption news and issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to combat corruption.

This is about an ongoing case of corruption and rent-seeking by Delhi bureaucrats for which I had filed a complaint in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in March 2021. The former vice chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Anurag Jain – who has joined your department DPIIT as Secretary – is one of the accused in this case and facing DoPT inquiry. [ See Exhibit 1 and Exhibit 2 given below. ]

The case pertains to a citywide construction-cum-corruption racket being run by local criminals in connivance with corrupt bureaucrats, police, and builders’ mafia. I have recently updated the case report and sent it to Justice N. V. Ramana, Chief Justice of India, and other authorities with the appeal to stop the construction-cum-corruption crime in Delhi and begin the prosecution of nearly 20 accused who are named in my complaint.

Although the DoPT has initiated the corruption investigation against Anurag Jain and other bureaucrats, there are attempts by some officials to scuttle the investigation in order to protect the accused bureaucrats. As a result of this impunity, the top DDA officials along with other functionaries and builders’ mafia are still running the citywide criminal enterprise which is depriving people of their environmental and human rights.

In this ongoing case, on November 6, 2021, I sent a complaint to Mr. Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Delhi Police with the appeal to file a formal FIR against Ajay Saroj, Director (Building), DDA; Yogesh Tyagi, Dy. Director, DDA; Manish Khurana, AD&SJ-cum-P.O., Appellate Tribunal – MCD, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi – and others who are operating this citywide crime syndicate in Delhi.

Since the presence of Anurag Jain at a senior position in an important department related to industrial development will impede our country’s endeavours toward promoting industry and trade, you are requested to immediately suspend or terminate the service of Anurag Jain before starting a formal prosecution against him.

In order to keep the investigation and prosecution process fair and transparent, I should be allowed to participate in each hearing with him through online / virtual meetings, and also allow me to file my rejoinders to the response that Anurag Jain files.

I hope you will not brush this case under the carpet. I request you to let me know the action that you have taken – by November 30, 2021.

Note: Since this case is under investigation, some references – which are there in my original complaint – have been removed from the above report.

Threats to Me

In order to thwart my anti-corruption efforts, the corrupt people are sending multiple threats to me. These include false police complaints against me, threats of physical harm to me, expulsion notices, legal notices, arbitrary financial penalties, and slanderous attacks on my social as well as professional status. But I am not deterred and I will keep fighting truthfully against their crimes and corruption to get the culprits arrested and imprisoned.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also runs “Clean House” anti-corruption service to report about crime and corruption happening in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS).

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email