LG Anil Baijal Approves Draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041

Draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041

After approving the draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 on Tuesday (April 13), the Lieutenant-Governor (LG) of Delhi Anil Baijal has invited suggestions and objections to it via an online portal called Citizen engagement portal for MPD 2041.

According to Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the objective of the plan is to make Delhi an environmentally responsible, future-ready city focusing on ease of living, good quality of life, safe environments, and efficient mobility.

“Chaired the meeting of the Delhi Development Authority with vice chairman DDA and other members. After detailed deliberations the Draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 was approved for inviting objections/suggestions from the public,” tweeted LG Anil Baijal on April 13.

The draft plan includes major policies on the environment and economy of the city, including its markets and industries, transport and mobility, heritage and culture, and social infrastructure.

It also covers green and brown field development norms, regeneration of planned and unplanned areas, transit-oriented development, parameters to measure progress of policies and development control norms.

In order to ensure environmental sustainability, special green economic zones with low floor area ratio (FAR) construction and large green areas will be developed. The plan also aims to enhance Delhi’s capacity to tackle climate change.

Note: At the time of reporting this story, the Citizen engagement portal for MPD 2041 was not working properly.