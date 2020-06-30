Maharashtra Extends Covid Lockdown. Delhi Must Follow Suit

Although the Central Government has taken the control from Kejriwal and now Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to control the Covid contagion in Delhi, there is still no definite plan to handle the situation.

By RMN News Service

The Maharashtra Government has taken the right decision to extend the coronavirus lockdown till July 31, as the coronavirus situation has been deteriorating in the state.

Under the new guidelines, the movement for non-essential activities has been restricted within the neighborhoods in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Similarly, the movement of people for mundane activities like shopping and outdoor exercises, will be restricted within the neighborhood area. The citizens have also been asked to take precautions such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, and personal hygiene.

People engaged in essential services such as health emergencies and offices will be allowed to move freely by taking all health precautions. The essential shops, e-commerce activity for essential and non-essential items, all industrial units which are presently operational, and home delivery of food will be allowed.

The lockdown order in Maharashtra came on the heels of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s caution on Sunday that the Covid-19 crisis is not yet over and urged the people to follow rules and ensure the lockdown is not reimposed.

In the 550,000 reported Covid cases in India, nearly 30% infections are in Maharashtra. Although Delhi at No. 3 in the list of worst affected states reports 80,000 cases, Delhi under chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been releasing false data to downplay the effect of virus.

At this stage when the infection is spreading rapidly in Delhi, the Delhi Government or the Central Government must immediately reimpose the lockdown in Delhi for a couple months to save the lives of people from the infection.