Mallikarjun Kharge Assumes Charge as Congress President
By Rakesh Raman
After defeating Shashi Tharoor in Congress presidential election for which the results were declared on October 19, Mallikarjun Kharge today (October 26) formally assumed charge as the Congress president.
In his investiture ceremony, Kharge said he will work with Congress workers to restore democracy in the country so that millions of people in India could be allowed to live freely without any fear of division.
Kharge, 80, showered huge praise on the outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi saying that Congress won two national elections under her leadership.
He also admired another Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is currently leading a Bharat Jodo Yatra (or Unite India March) to end the atmosphere of religious animosity in the country.
Sonia Gandhi hoped that Kharge will make Congress stronger while the party is facing extinction and losing almost all the elections in India.
The immediate responsibility of Kharge will be to win the upcoming elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where Congress has very little chance of victory.
आपने अपने विवेक से जिन्हें अध्यक्ष चुना है, वह अनुभवी और जमीनी नेता हैं, अपनी मेहनत-समर्पण से इस ऊंचाई तक पहुंचे हैं।
मुझे विश्वास है कि खरगे जी से पूरी पार्टी को प्रेरणा, संदेश मिलेगा और इनके नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस मजबूत होगी: श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी#CongressPresidentKharge pic.twitter.com/LULnP2aZEv
— Congress (@INCIndia) October 26, 2022
Subsequently, Kharge will have to revive the dying party for the Lok Sabha election scheduled to take place in 2024.
