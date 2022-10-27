Mallikarjun Kharge Assumes Charge as Congress President

The immediate responsibility of Kharge will be to win the upcoming elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

By Rakesh Raman

After defeating Shashi Tharoor in Congress presidential election for which the results were declared on October 19, Mallikarjun Kharge today (October 26) formally assumed charge as the Congress president.

In his investiture ceremony, Kharge said he will work with Congress workers to restore democracy in the country so that millions of people in India could be allowed to live freely without any fear of division.

Kharge, 80, showered huge praise on the outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi saying that Congress won two national elections under her leadership.

He also admired another Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is currently leading a Bharat Jodo Yatra (or Unite India March) to end the atmosphere of religious animosity in the country.

Sonia Gandhi hoped that Kharge will make Congress stronger while the party is facing extinction and losing almost all the elections in India.

Subsequently, Kharge will have to revive the dying party for the Lok Sabha election scheduled to take place in 2024.

