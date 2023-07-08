Mandate of the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Extended

NATO Allies agreed on July 4 to extend the mandate of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg by a further year, until 1 October 2024. The decision will be endorsed by NATO Heads of State and Government at the Vilnius Summit taking place on July 11-12, 2023.

According to a NATO statement, Allies thanked the Secretary General for his leadership and commitment, which has been critical to preserving transatlantic unity in the face of unprecedented security challenges.

Mr Stoltenberg said: “I am honoured by the decision of NATO Allies to extend my term as Secretary General. The transatlantic bond between Europe and North America has ensured our freedom and security for nearly seventy-five years, and in a more dangerous world, our great Alliance is more important than ever.”

Earlier in 2020, NATO allies agreed to extend the mandate of Mr Stoltenberg by two years, until 30 September 2020. His term was extended again by a further two years, until 30 September 2022.

Born in Oslo on 16 March 1959, Mr Stoltenberg is a strong supporter of enhanced transatlantic cooperation, including better burden-sharing across the Atlantic. He sees NATO and the EU as complementary organizations in terms of securing peace and development in Europe and beyond.

Mr Stoltenberg has had a number of international assignments. These include chairing the UN High-level Panel on System-wide Coherence and the High-level Advisory Group on Climate Change Financing. He was also UN Special Envoy on Climate Change.

Mr Jens Stoltenberg took up his post as NATO Secretary General on 1 October 2014. He was previously Prime Minister of Norway from 2000-2001 and from 2005-2013.

Photo courtesy: NATO