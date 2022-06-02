Manish Sisodia May be Arrested in Schools Corruption Case: Kejriwal’s AAP

The complaint alleges that Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia and others are involved in a huge scam of Rs 2,000 crore for the construction of classrooms in Delhi.

Since almost all the politicians in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Arvind Kejriwal are allegedly involved in massive corruption scandals, a corruption complaint has been filed against AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

After the recent arrest of AAP minister Satyendra Jain, the party has said that soon Delhi deputy chief minister (CM) Manish Sisodia – who also heads the education ministry – may be arrested.

The AAP tweeted the proof of a complaint which alleges that Delhi Education Minister Sisodia, then PWD Minister Jain, and others are involved in a huge scam of Rs 2,000 crore for the construction of classrooms in Delhi.

It is being observed that Kejriwal, Sisodia, and other AAP leaders have been making false claims about the school education and the quality of schools in Delhi. Actually, the standard of school education has been deteriorating in Delhi ever since the AAP assumed power in the city-state.

Sisodia is perhaps one of the worst education ministers who is spoiling the lives and careers of millions of Delhi school students who are not getting proper schooling to acquire higher education and become employable in the current job market.

Instead of improving the education systems in schools, Kejriwal and Sisodia have been constructing more school rooms because there is a huge opportunity for corruption in construction projects.

It is believed that Kejriwal uses the corruption money to buy false advertisements and fake media reports to publicize his performance as the CM of Delhi and now Kejriwal is spreading these lies in other states where elections are going to take place. Kejriwal and AAP have already won the recent Punjab election by telling lies and deceiving the Punjab voters.

PROOF‼️ After @SatyendarJain, BJP is now planning to arrest Delhi’s Education Minister @msisodia in a FAKE Case. PM Modi, why don’t you arrest all AAP leaders at once & finish all your investigations so that we can focus on working for the people? pic.twitter.com/oaiy2GXS9L — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 2, 2022

According to an India Today report of today (June 2), the complaint sent to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi Government has revealed the details of corruption by Sisodia and others. The ACB has asked the complainants to provide more documents related to their allegations.

The AAP believes that after Satyendar Jain’s imprisonment, Manish Sisodia’s arrest is imminent. At this speed, it is expected that all AAP leaders will soon be in jail – mostly under corruption charges.

According to reports, the probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) dealing with financial crimes alleged that Satyendar Jain was involved in hawala transactions with a Kolkata-based firm in 2015-16.

The arrest was made on May 30 after about 2 months while properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore owned by Satyendar Jain and his family members were attached by the ED.

As expected, Kejriwal and AAP politicians are baselessly claiming that it is a politically motivated case. Satyendar Jain is not alone in this dirty game. In fact, Kejriwal and many of his colleagues in the AAP are facing serious corruption charges.

A petition has also been filed at the anti-corruption authority Delhi Lokayukta and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, to start investigation into the alleged crime and corruption cases of the ministers of Delhi Government and legislators (MLAs) of AAP headed by Kejriwal.

