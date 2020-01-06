Masked Mobsters Attack JNU Students. Resignation of Amit Shah Demanded

With the Twitter hashtag #ResignAmitShah, angry citizens are demanding the resignation of Amit Shah who has been working like a dictator in India.

By Rakesh Raman

Nearly 50 goons with their faces covered entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi on Sunday evening to attack students and teachers with batons and stones. Reports suggest that nearly 20 students were seriously injured and admitted in a hospital.

It is largely believed that the attack was backed by the government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and his Home Minister Amit Shah because the JNU students are leading a nationwide protest against the new discriminatory citizenship laws announced by the government.

Last month, nearly 200 university students who were protesting on December 15 in Delhi were admitted to hospital with serious injuries including bullet wounds inflicted by Delhi Police which entered the university without permission to brutalize unarmed students.

As Modi and Shah are not able to control the increasing protests against them, they are terrorizing the protesters by using brute force against them.

Nearly 20 protesters have died and hundreds of others have received serious injuries in the past few weeks, as government-backed police and security forces are mercilessly attacking students and others who are raising their voice against the atrocities being committed by Modi and Shah.

Of late, the U.S. has warned Modi and Shah that if they did not stop the use of violence against the peaceful protesters, the U.S. will slap sanctions against them.

The demands of protesters include the resignations of Modi and Shah who have been announcing a series of anti-Muslim laws that will also affect other citizens of the country which is already facing the worst economic crisis.

The chattering classes in India argue that Modi and Shah – who both have criminal records – do not have any right to make any laws that people oppose so vehemently. They compare them with street goons who have gained political power deceptively.

Modi’s party BJP first manipulates electronic voting machines (EVMs) to win elections deceptively and then takes unconstitutional decisions with its fake majority in Parliament.

Both Modi and Shah – who were accused of crimes including murders – are currently controlling all the government affairs in India. As Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi was an accused in the Gujarat riots of 2002 in which nearly 2000 people – mostly Muslims – were killed. And Amit Shah was an accused in the case related to the death of judge B.H. Loya and others who had died in mysterious circumstances.

With the ill-gotten majority in elections, Modi and BJP own the President, the Parliament, law enforcement agencies, and Indian courts including the Supreme Court of India as their personal property.

People also argue that Modi’s BJP – which received only about 20% of the votes in 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Indian population – is not a legitimate body to make laws for all the 1.4 billion people of India. It is the flawed political system in India which has given extreme powers to Modi and BJP.

As countrywide protests against Modi and Shah have been happening in India for the past few weeks, people expect both of these authoritarian leaders to resign from their positions in the interest of over a billion people.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications on different subjects.