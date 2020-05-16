Mobile Indoor Disinfection Sprayer to Combat Covid Infection

Scientists at India’s Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR )-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI), Durgapur, have developed two mobile indoor disinfection sprayer units to combat coronavirus (Covid-19) infection.

According to an official statement issued today (May 16), these units can be used for cleaning and disinfecting pathogenic micro-organism effectively, especially in hospitals.

Called Battery Powered Disinfectant Sprayer (BPDS) and Pneumatically Operated Mobile Indoor Disinfection (POMID), these units can be used to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, sinks, and cardboards.

Intermittent usage of these disinfecting units can help minimize the risk of transmitting coronavirus to people who inadvertently come in contact with those surfaces.

The sprayer systems in both BPDS and POMID are designed with two-stage spraying units and separate storage tanks to clean and disinfect the indoor areas by the numbers of fixed and flexible nozzles set in the lower and upper tiers. There is also an industrial variant of the Disinfectant Sprayer for heavy usage and to cover a larger area.

POMID mobile indoor disinfectant unit is made by steel frames mounted on four wheels. This system comprises compressors, piping and fittings, and spray nozzles. The hand-held flexible spray arm can be used in any direction as per requirement. POMID unit has two storage tanks each with a capacity of 10 liters.

[ Death or Distance: Can Social Distance Save You from Coronavirus? ]

BPDS unit is a cordless machine with a two-nozzle spray system and an extended arm spray unit. It has a storage capacity of 20 liters and a battery back-up time of 4 hours in a single charge. The gross weight of the system is (empty tank) 25 kg.

These sprayers are also equipped with mopping features and extendable arms to reach hidden area and clean comprehensively. This technology will have relevance even beyond the current COVID-19 crisis, since viruses of different types spread throughout the year.