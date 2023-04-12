Modi-Adani Nexus: Rahul Gandhi Must Go from Tweets to Streets

Rahul Gandhi – who was speaking alone against the possible criminal collusion between Modi and Adani – has given up.

By Rakesh Raman

Congress – which is almost a defunct political outfit – has failed to raise the criminal nexus issue of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi and his business partner Gautam Adani effectively.

After an initial noise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the parliament over the alleged Adani scam, the dying Congress party has reduced one of the biggest corruption scandals in the world’s corporate history to some random tweets on Twitter.

Now, Congress is posting the edited versions of some old speeches of Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, which is an utterly useless platform for mass messaging as Twitter has very few users among the potential target audience of such a huge topic of public interest.

In other words, Rahul Gandhi – who was speaking alone against the possible criminal collusion between Modi and Adani – has given up. The ageing Congress leader has failed again in the Modi-Adani case, as he had failed to highlight the Rafale corruption case in which Modi is an accused.

In order to expose corruption in the Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi used ‘chowkidar chor hai’ (PM Narendra Modi as watchman of the country is a thief) slogan extensively before the 2019 Lok Sabha election to discredit Modi for his alleged involvement in the deal.

Rahul Gandhi often called Modi a “thief” for stealing Rs. 30,000 crore (~ US$ 4 billion) in the Rafale deal which was handled by Modi in a secret manner. However, after a shady court judgment, Rahul Gandhi had to willy-nilly accept that there was no corruption in the Rafale deal and Chowkidar Modi is not a chor.

Now again Rahul Gandhi is asking about the source of Rs. 20,000 crore invested in the Adani Group through shell companies. But he fails to understand that nobody will answer this question for him on Twitter.

RELATED VIDEOS IN HINDI

[ VIDEO: मोदी अदानी भाई भाई, देश बेच के खाई मलाई। ]

[ VIDEO: मोदी-अडानी गठजोड़: अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा मोदी सबसे भ्रष्ट प्रधानमंत्री हैं ]

[ VIDEO: भाजपा ने कांग्रेस भ्रष्टाचार पर “कांग्रेस फाइल्स” कार्यक्रम शुरू किया ]

[ VIDEO: पीएम मोदी की डिग्री मांगने पर अरविंद केजरीवाल पर कोर्ट ने लगाया जुर्माना ]

Rahul Gandhi needs to be more clear in his communications. Instead of asking for the source of dubious funds in the Adani Group companies, he should demand an investigation into the multi-billion dollar scandals such as the Rafale deal and the PM-CARES Fund that Modi established secretly.

These cases have never been probed properly. Since the Supreme Court of India has formed a deceptive committee to acquit Adani and Modi surreptitiously, Rahul Gandhi should approach the international political and judicial forums to get all these grand corruption cases investigated.

He should also question the amount of money that Modi and his party collect through secret electoral bonds. There is a distinct possibility that the money generated through the Rafale deal, PM-CARES Fund, and electoral bonds has been invested in Adani Group through the shell companies.

In fact, Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has clearly stated that Adani is only a manager of corruption money that Modi has been looting for the past nine years of his rule in the country. And Kejriwal adds that the Adani Group is only a frontal outfit set up to hide Modi’s corruption money.

Kejriwal did not mince his words when he said that Modi is the most corrupt prime minister that India has seen in 75 years of its independence. Rahul Gandhi should be as direct in his communications as Kejriwal is in the Modi-Adani case. And the Congress leader should not rely on his communications team as Congress spokespersons are highly unskilled who deliver misleading messages.

As most other Congress leaders around Rahul Gandhi are also dishonest, they will not support him in this battle. Rather, he will have to pay more price for raising the Adani issue like he has been thrown out of parliament by disqualifying him under flimsy charges.

Although it is being projected as a court decision to disqualify Rahul Gandhi from parliament, he must understand that in all autocratic regimes that work under the garb of democratic systems, the rulers silently use complicit courts to impose their own decisions on opponents to suppress all kinds of dissent.

Even if Rahul Gandhi is acquitted in the ongoing defamation case, he will be implicated with more frivolous complaints filed through mercenary petitioners against him so that he is not able to raise his voice against the anti-people actions of Modi.

Likewise, Rahul Gandhi would have seen that the so-called Congress allies in other opposition parties are so corrupt that they would support Adani rather than asking for an investigation into the alleged Modi-Adani scandal through a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Under the given circumstances, Rahul Gandhi has very few options. He must realize that he will have to fight alone and instead of staying in the Congress party of the corrupt, he should form a new group of only honest men and women and take this battle to the streets.

Since autocrats fear only chaotic streets, Rahul Gandhi need not follow the passive resistance philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi as he did in his failed Bharat Jodo Yatra which was a useless event and had no impact on the Modi regime.

He should understand that Twitter and other social media channels are his biggest enemies as they make him lazy. So, it will be good for him if he deletes his social media accounts and permanently occupies the streets.

Also, it would be a mistake to think that Congress or a group of opposition parties can win the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will easily win the next Lok Sabha election because their victory is determined by the selective manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), hate campaigns, anti-Pakistan rhetoric, and violence against Muslims and their mosques.

So, Rahul Gandhi should never hope to win the Lok Sabha election. Rather, his selfless struggle should aim to protect 1.4 billion Indians who are suffering in the Modi regime under unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, and religious animosity.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.