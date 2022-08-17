Modi-Clone Kejriwal Announces ‘Make India No. 1’ Campaign

Kejriwal is a blind follower of Modi, although both belong to different political outfits.

By Rakesh Raman

In a loose rhetoric Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal announced today (August 17) a ‘Make India No. 1′ campaign without any roadmap to achieve the target.

Kejriwal’s announcement comes close on the heels of a similar meaningless statement made by India’s prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi who said he wants to make India a developed country by 2047.

In fact, Kejriwal is a deformed clone of Modi, who is an illiterate politician. Modi randomly asked people to take 5 pledges to make India a developed nation. Likewise, in a video, Kejriwal offered 5 clichéd suggestions such as education, healthcare, etc. while announcing his plan.

It is also believed that Kejriwal is making such loud claims to hide corruption in AAP, as one of his close accomplices and Delhi Government minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested and jailed in a massive money laundering case. It is expected that Jain will reveal the names of other AAP leaders who are involved in different scandals.

Kejriwal is a blind follower of Modi, although both belong to different political outfits. If Modi visits Ram temple, Kejriwal goes to Ram devotee Hanuman temple. If Modi participates in a Hindu yatra (procession), Kejriwal leads a Tiranga yatra (Indian flag procession). If Modi lies that he is facing death threats, Kejriwal does not waste any time to claim that he is also under threats.

With their eyes on the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Modi and Kejriwal have started delivering deceptive speeches to hoodwink the voters. Both of them are trying to promote fake nationalism, which is similar to the German nationalism practiced by the Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler.

Instead of respecting democratic principles, Modi and Kejriwal are gaining undue political advantage by dividing people on religious and fake patriotic lines.

Although Kejriwal has completely destroyed Delhi, he often tells lies across the country about schools and hospitals in Delhi. Actually, the people of Delhi are suffering under rampant corruption, lethal pollution, rotten education systems, and crumbling healthcare infrastructure. But Kejriwal spends huge public money on advertisements to hide his administrative failures and deceive the public.

Worse, 1.4 billion Indians are almost dying under unprecedented inflation, unemployment, human rights abuses, and extreme misery inflicted on them by the Modi empire.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.