Modi Govt Manipulates EVMs to Win Elections: Akal Takht Chief

Akal Takht chief Giani Harpreet Singh has questioned the use of EVMs in elections and said that the Modi government has been formed by manipulating EVMs.

By Rakesh Raman

Akal Takht chief Giani Harpreet Singh has said that PM Narendra Modi’s government tampers with electronic voting machines (EVMs) to win elections fraudulently. He added that the Modi government is undemocratic, as it is not elected by the people.

Located in the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) complex in Amritsar, Punjab, India, the Akal Takht is a religious seat of power of the Sikhs.

Giani Harpreet Singh said that today there is no democratic government in India while there is a need to unite against the undemocratic (Modi) government which has been formed by EVMs.

“It is not known how long this will continue to rule by using EVMs. If we do not unite they will treat us as cucumbers,” Harpreet Singh said in Amritsar while addressing a gathering to mark the centenary celebrations of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

In his speech on Tuesday (November 17), he questioned the use of EVMs in elections and said that the Modi government has been formed by manipulating EVMs.

As most elections in India are held in a dubious manner where voters are bribed or the voting machines are manipulated, reports reveal that large-scale election fraud happened in recent Bihar election.

Modi’s party BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the Bihar election with 125 of the 243 Assembly seats and will continue to hold power in the state. But opposition leaders have complained of election fraud by BJP.

Pushpam Priya Choudhary – a self-styled chief ministerial (CM) candidate in Bihar election – claimed that the EVMs were hacked by the ruling party to change the result in its favor. She has accused Modi’s BJP of election rigging by tampering with the EVMs.

Although the president of The Plurals party Ms. Choudhary who lost the election could not provide any evidence of EVM hacking, she asserted in a series of tweets on November 10 that her party’s votes were stolen.

“BJP rigged the election. Plurals votes transferred to NDA on all booths. See booth-wise data, Plurals votes stolen!” she tweeted frantically, claiming that she has got zero votes even at those election booths where her party workers voted for her in her presence.

Similarly, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on November 12 demanded recounting of postal ballot votes. He questioned the vote counting process and said the mandate of people was in favour of his party’s alliance but the Election Commission’s result was in NDA’s favour.

Many observers believe that Modi government has completely failed during the past 6 years of its rule in the country, as unemployment is increasing rapidly, economic activity is almost dead, coronavirus is killing hundreds of thousands of people, corruption has increased exponentially, and India is facing a situation of civil unrest.

But Modi still wins elections because the election process is not fair. As Modi is an uneducated religious demagogue who cannot use intellect to solve any problem, he delivers only shallow slogans to give a false impression that everything is fine in the country.

And when elections come, his party uses deceitful means to win elections fraudulently, as people are complaining about election fraud in Bihar. Since most opposition politicians in India are weak and uneducated, they raise only feeble objections against the dubious election results. But finally they accept the results, and Modi’s BJP keeps controlling the power.

