Modi Govt Mismanaged Covid Situation: Sonia Gandhi

By Rakesh Raman

Sonia Gandhi – the president of the defunct Congress party – has once again blamed the government of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in India.

Addressing a meeting today (April 10) of a handful of Congress-ruled State chief ministers and Congress ministers from States where Congress has an alliance, Ms. Gandhi said the Modi government has mismanaged the Covid situation, as the government is exporting vaccines which has resulted in the shortage of vaccines in India.

She accused the Modi government of hiding the actual number of Covid infections and deaths in different parts of the country and advised the government to move away from PR (public relations) tactics and act in the interest of the people.

“Covid is surging. As the principal opposition party, it’s our responsibility to raise issues… Therefore, there must be transparency. Governments must reveal the actual number of infections and deaths across states, whether Congress ruled or otherwise,” Ms. Gandhi said. “We are all united in this fight.”

In the meeting, the Congress president also discussed the availability of oxygen, ventilators, other healthcare facilities, and lockdowns as the pandemic is spreading rapidly in all parts of India.

The Congress leaders – Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi – keep issuing random statements on different issues – mainly from Twitter, which has very few interactions from social media users, as Congress is a weak and dying outfit which has little support on social media as well as in the field.

While the obsolete party Congress is already facing extinction, the Modi government ignores the statements and suggestions of Congress leaders. In the case of Covid also, the suggestions of Ms. Gandhi are expected to fall on deaf ears.

As of today (April 10), India has reported nearly 13 million Covid infections and 170,000 deaths. So far it has given 98 million doses of vaccines and 12 million people have been vaccinated – which is 0.9% of its total population.

RMN News Service cannot independently confirm the data related to Covid infections, deaths, and vaccination in India.

