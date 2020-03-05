Modi Govt Refuses to Discuss Delhi Riots in Parliament. Suspends 7 Congress MPs

As the Modi government is avoiding discussion on the Delhi violence issue, it suspended the dissenting MPs from Parliament.

By Rakesh Raman

Today, 7 Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) have been suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining period of the Budget session which is taking place from March 2-April 3.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding the House, suspended Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan, and Gurjeet Singh Aujla with the allegation of misconduct in the House.

However, the Congress MPs claim that they were only demanding the discussion in Parliament on the recent Delhi violence, which is believed to be committed by the mobs belonging to BJP.

The Congress demands that PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should address the Parliament and the Modi government must be held accountable for the Delhi riots.

The ongoing riots are similar to the Gujarat riots of 2002 that happened when Modi (who is now Prime Minister of India) was the Chief Minister (CM) of Gujarat state. Nearly 2,000 Muslims were murdered in the Gujarat massacre – that was believed to be directed by Modi.

Now, hundreds of thousands of people have been protesting in India for the past couple of months against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) announced by the Modi government.

However, the government is using violence and brutal force against the peaceful protesters to impose its laws on the people. Of late, the state-sponsored violence in Delhi claimed nearly 50 lives and over 200 people got injured, mostly with bullet wounds.

While the Modi government completely failed to maintain law and order in Delhi, world’s top encyclopedia Wikipedia has described the Delhi riots as a state-sponsored pogrom designed to murder people belonging to the Muslim religion.

Wikipedia also claims that Hindu nationalist mobs linked with Modi’s BJP vandalized Muslim properties and mosques, while carrying saffron flags and chanting Jai Shri Ram.

As the Modi government is avoiding discussion on the Delhi violence issue, it suspended the dissenting MPs from Parliament. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi had moved a motion to suspend these members from the House for the remaining period of the Budget session.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Shri @adhirrcinc addresses the media on suspension of Congress MPs for seeking accountability from the BJP govt over Delhi riots. pic.twitter.com/1b9mVIIqFl — Congress (@INCIndia) March 5, 2020

The motion was passed by a voice vote amid protests by opposition members. Then Ms Lekhi asked all the 7 members to leave the Lok Sabha chambers immediately before adjourning the House for the day.

