Modi Govt’s Farm Laws Will Murder Farming: Congress

By Rakesh Raman

Congress, which is a defunct opposition party in India, has denounced the new farm laws introduced by the government of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Although Congress has repeatedly failed to challenge the anti-people actions of the Modi government, its leaders including Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi keep issuing Twitter statements that are simply ignored by Modi.

Instead of going to the field to support protesting farmers who have been camping on the outskirts of Delhi since November 27, Congress issued a few statements on Twitter on Tuesday, January 19.

“मोदी सरकार के खेती के खात्मे के खेल का खुलासा ।खेती का खून तीन काले कानून,” Congress tweeted along with a crudely created booklet about the three farm laws, which are being imposed by the Modi government.

While the Modi government is using police force and draconian laws to intimidate farm leaders and protesters and baselessly labeling them as anti-nationals, Congress has failed to save the farmers who are being targeted by the Modi government.

The party of old and obsolete leaders, Congress has washed of its hands by just writing a few tweets. If Congress is really serious about the farmers and their issues, it should have created a free legal and human rights wing to protect the farmers and others who are being implicated in false cases by the government.

Moreover, Congress can start a parallel agitation to protect farmers’ rights, as the protesting farmers are not allowing political parties to stand with them at protest sites. But Congress leaders have not taken any of these steps to challenge the Modi government. They want to stay cocooned in their cosy homes and write meaningless tweets.

Although Congress blames Modi for destroying democracy in the country, it is actually spiritless Congress which allowed Modi to operate in a dictatorial manner. This fact is visible in the ongoing farmers’ conflict with the Modi government, which has ignored all democratic norms to impose its cruel farm laws on farmers.

While the aggrieved farmers expect the government to repeal the farm laws, the Modi government has flatly refused to accept farmers’ demand.

