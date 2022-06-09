Modi Media TV Channels Asked to Behave Responsibly

These “Modi Media” TV channels intentionally propagate Modi-led hate to insult Muslims in the country.

By Rakesh Raman

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) says it is disturbed by the irresponsible conduct of some national news channels for deliberately creating circumstances that target vulnerable communities (Muslims) by spewing hatred toward them and their beliefs.

Referring to the hostile coverage of the recent Kanpur violence, ECI said in a statement today (June 8) that some news channels have made the national discourse coarse and the gap between communities unbridgeable with their irresponsible conduct.

It asked them to pause and take a critical look at what they have done just to increase viewership and profit during the communal violence in Kanpur.

A slew of corrupt journalists who are labelled as “Godi Media” or lapdog media personnel have now become “Modi Media” slaves who leave no stone unturned to please their master PM Modi who has been dividing people on religious lines.

As India’s autocratic PM Modi virtually owns and controls these media channels, they cannot afford to displease Modi by ignoring his hateful messaging toward Muslims.

These “Modi Media” TV channels intentionally propagate Modi-led hate to insult Muslims in the country. They also allow Modi’s pets who appear as spokespersons in TV debates to spew venom against Muslims.

According to reports, violence had erupted in parts of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP) after Friday prayers as members of two communities (Hindus and Muslims) indulged in brick-batting and other violent acts.

The communal tension began when members of a community tried to get shops closed as a mark of protest toward remarks against Prophet Muhammad by an untamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson – who is close to PM Modi – during a TV debate.

As the BJP animosity against over 200 million Indian Muslims has been increasing, now there are open calls of genocide against Muslims, and the BJP thugs – who masquerade as Hindu nationalists – are openly attacking Muslims and their mosques in the country. They enjoy a tacit approval of Hindu prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

At least 15 Islamic countries have lodged official protests against India over the BJP’s derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad on a national TV channel which always tries to please Supreme Leader Modi.

“The incident that caused unnecessary embarrassment to the country could have been avoided if some of the TV outlets had been mindful of the nation’s constitutional commitment to secularism, as well as the journalistic ethics and guidelines that the Press Council of India has issued to handle a volatile communal situation,” the EGI said.

The EGI has demanded stricter vigilance by broadcaster and journalist bodies to prevent recurrence of such ugly incidents in a TV show. The EGI statement adds that the media is in place to strengthen the Constitution and the law, and not break it through sheer irresponsibility and absence of accountability.

