My Identity: Poem by Rakesh Raman
I do not know who I am.
I do not know who you are.
I do not know who sent me here.
I do not know who will take me back.
I do not know when I will go back.
I do not know why I am here.
I do not know what I am doing.
I do not know why I am doing.
I do not know what is right.
I do not know what is wrong.
I am not rich.
I am not poor.
I do not smile.
I do not cry.
I do not feel happy.
I do not feel sad.
I cannot succeed.
I cannot fail.
I am not strong.
I am not weak.
I cannot get anything.
I cannot lose anything.
I do not want anything.
I cannot give anything.
I do not possess anything.
I do not belong to anyone.
I am alone in this world.
I will exist till I vanish…
Thank You
~ Rakesh Raman
