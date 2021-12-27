Myanmar Junta Delays Verdict in Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Case

Ms Suu Kyi has been in detention since a military coup on February 1, 2021 toppled her elected civilian government.

By RMN News Service

A Myanmar junta court today (December 27) deferred the pronouncement of its decision in the trial of overthrown leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Earlier this month (December 2021), the court sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison under charges of inciting dissent and breaking Covid rules under a natural disasters law.

Ms Suu Kyi – a Nobel laureate – faces 11 charges in total, which she has refuted. Later her term was commuted to two years and she is expected to serve her sentence under house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw. Reports suggest that the judge adjourned the verdict until January 10, 2022.

Ms Suu Kyi has been in detention since a military coup on February 1, 2021 toppled her elected civilian government, ending a brief period of democracy in the Southeast Asian country.

The military rulers in Myanmar have blatantly defied the repeated calls from world leaders to protect human rights of the citizens and restore democracy in the country.

The governments of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States had issued a joint statement in November about the deteriorating situation in Myanmar.

The leaders of these countries also said they will continue to work closely with ASEAN, the UN, and the wider international community to promote accountability and support a lasting resolution to the current crisis and a return to the path of democracy in Myanmar.

However, the military junta’s “reign of terror” in the country continues and all the international measures including sanctions have failed to restore normalcy in Myanmar.