Nancy Pelosi Welcomes Covid-Rescue Package

Coronavirus infection is still raging across the country because President Donald Trump had deliberately ignored the impact of the virus and made false statements about it.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have welcomed the announcement from the incoming Biden-Harris Administration outlining their emergency relief package.

“When President-elect Biden was elected, he told the American people that ‘Help is on the way.’ With the Covid-rescue package, the President-elect announced today (January 14), he is moving swiftly to deliver that help and to meet the needs of the American people. House and Senate Democrats express gratitude toward and look forward to working with the President-elect on the rescue plan,” Pelosi and Schumer said in their statement.

According to the statement, American families face an extraordinary combination of health and economic crises – from Covid-19 to racial inequality to climate change – all of which demand big, bold and immediate action.

Coronavirus infection is still raging across the country because President Donald Trump had deliberately ignored the impact of the virus and made false statements about it. The emergency relief framework announced by the incoming Biden-Harris Administration is said to be the right approach.

Meanwhile, Trump has been impeached under the charge of incitement of insurrection, a week after violent pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, instigated by Trump who asked them to “fight like hell” against the November election results.

“It shows that Democrats will finally have a partner at the White House that understands the need to take swift action to address the needs of struggling communities,” the statement declared. “We will get right to work to turn President-elect Biden’s vision into legislation that will pass both chambers and be signed into law.”

The Biden-Harris package includes an increase in direct payments to $2,000 for American families, support for vaccine distribution and testing, additional aid to small businesses, funding to safeguard state and local jobs, extension of unemployment benefits, help for renters and children in poor and middle-class families and more.

The statement adds that the development of multiple Covid-19 vaccines was a tremendous scientific breakthrough, and it means that recovery is on the horizon. “But our country is still suffering some of the highest rates in the entire world of infections, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19.”

“These proposals by the Biden-Harris Administration will be critical to getting our country through this challenging period and towards a period of recovery. We echo the President-elect’s call for bipartisan action on his proposal and hope that our Republican colleagues will work with us to quickly enact it,” said Pelosi and Schumer in their statement.

The final jobs report of the Trump Administration issued last week was a bright red warning sign that the economy needs additional help right away, the statement added.

“We’ve now lost more than 385,000 Americans to Covid-19, millions of Americans have lost their jobs and are looking for work, hundreds of thousands of small businesses have closed, frontline workers are being laid off and communities across the country are on the brink of collapse,” said Pelosi and Schumer.

They added that the robust package announced by President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris shows we now have the necessary leadership in the Executive Branch to turn this around and we are ready to get to work to deliver aid without delay.